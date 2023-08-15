Ron DeSantis slips into third in latest N.H. presidential primary poll

“This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” said Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball.

While Trump led with 49 percent support among voters likely to participate in the state’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary, DeSantis fell to third, at 8 percent, according to the results of an Emerson College poll released Tuesday.

A new poll suggests that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, the presidential candidate who has been widely seen as former president Donald Trump’s top Republican rival in the 2024 race, may be be slipping in New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Pulling into second place was former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, at 9 percent.

The margin of error for the Emerson College poll’s data on the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire (4.9 percent) is greater than the difference between Christie and DeSantis, so the two are effectively tied — but this poll reflects trends across multiple polls that have shown DeSantis slipping in New Hampshire while Christie has gained modest ground.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

When asked about the Emerson College poll, DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that he’s been advised that polls of New Hampshire voters conducted by firms outside of New Hampshire aren’t terribly reliable.

“We don’t really pay much attention to a lot of the polls that get put out,” he said.

“At the end of the day,” he added, “you don’t want to be peaking in August. You want to be peaking in January.”

DeSantis said he’s confident his campaign will do the groundwork needed to win Granite Staters’ votes ahead of the primary.

The Emerson College poll was conducted Aug. 9-11, which was after Trump’s first three indictments this year but before his indictment in Georgia, where he and 18 others face allegations that that they engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

Advertisement

Christie, who has been campaigning as “the alternative” to Trump, said during a recent town hall in New Hampshire that the former president is an “out-of-control egomaniac” who couldn’t bring himself to admit that he was no longer president.

DeSantis dodged questions for years about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, but he said directly in a recent interview that Trump lost — that drew sarcastic applause from Christie, who said the Florida governor was finally catching up on old news.

“The election was not stolen,” Christie said, “and in fact, I said that on election night 2020.”









Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.