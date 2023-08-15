Springfield man killed grandmother, wounded two children before taking own life, DA says

Victor Nieves, 34, fatally shot himself after killing Kim Fairbanks and wounding her granddaughters, aged 12 and 10, inside the multifamily home at 174 Berkshire Ave., according to the Hampden District Attorney’s office.

A Springfield man on Monday forced his way inside his downstairs neighbors’ apartment, fatally shot a 52-year-old grandmother, and wounded two of her grandchildren before turning the gun on himself, officials said Tuesday.

The 10-year-old was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she remained in critical condition on Tuesday. The 12-year-old was stable at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Fairbanks’s 5-year-old grandson, who was also at home, was not injured, according to the statement. The three children are siblings, officials said.

District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said he was “deeply saddened by this tragic attack and . . . profoundly sorry for these children and their family members.”

“This is unequivocally one on the most heinous and cowardly acts to which I’ve had to bear witness as District Attorney,” he said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the parents of these children and the family and loved ones of Ms. Fairbanks. As investigators, we will do everything we can to support this family as we move forward and close the criminal investigation.”

Gulluni did not say what might have motivated the attack or whether the three grandchildren lived with Fairbanks.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl C. Clapprood called the shooting “an absolute tragedy” and said she is praying for Fairbanks’s family.

“In my 40-plus years at the Springfield Police Department, this is one of the most heart-wrenching incidents I can remember,” Clapprood said in the statement. “I am extremely proud of my officers who were the first responders that were able to get these children to Baystate as rapidly as they did.”

Police received a report of shots fired at the home at 2:40 p.m. Monday and entered the first-floor apartment to find Nieves dead on the floor, officials said.

Police then found Fairbanks’s body alongside a dead dog. Inside a bedroom, they found the three children and saw that two were wounded, according to the statement.

The killing came shortly after Springfield officials held a news conference to address a recent increase of gun violence in the city, with four people killed in separate shootings over the previous week.

On Aug. 6, a man was found shot at the intersection of Hancock and Union streets and later died at the hospital,cq police said.

Around 1:35 a.m. Thursday, a man was shot on East Columbus Avenue. Police officers provided first aid before the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Boston Road and Parker Street for a report of a car crash and a person shot. A man was found suffering from two gunshots and later died at the scene, police said. A woman who was driving was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Less than seven hours later, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of State and Dresden streets and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Before Monday’s shooting, there had been 22 homicides this year in Springfield, and half had been “cleared,” meaning there was an arrest, the offender died, or the homicide was deemed justifiable, such as in an act of self-defense, Springfield Deputy Police Chief Steve Kent said at the news conference.

