Three teenage boys charged with randomly assaulting a person at Downtown Crossing

The teens are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested at 8:17 p.m. and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and affray, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston police arrested three teenage boys for an alleged random assault of a person near Downtown Crossing on Monday night, the latest incident of teen violence in the area.

Officers were called to the area of 375 Washington St. where they encountered paramedics treating a victim for multiple bruises and lacerations and were told the person had been randomly attacked by a group of juveniles, Boston police said in a news release.

The victim described the three suspects and police spotted one of them riding toward them on a Blue Bike, police said.

When officers tried to apprehend him, he pushed the bike toward the police and ran away. Officers caught up with him and put him in handcuffs. The other two teens were quickly apprehended, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and declined further medical evaluation.

Just one week earlier on Aug. 7, two separate violent incidents involving young boys erupted in the same vicinity.

Two boys, ages 13 and 15, were charged with assaulting a security guard at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing.

A group of juveniles were causing a disturbance at Macy’s when one of the boys pulled out a knife and held it to a guard’s stomach. When the guard tried to disarm him, he was punched “multiple times” and was cut on his hand. Fearing for his safety, the guard tried to leave but was “pursued” by the teens, police said.

A second guard tried to intervene and was also attacked, police said.

The juveniles left the store, but two boys, 13 and 15, were quickly arrested. They were both charged as juveniles with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

About 30 minutes later, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly attacking a worker at Staples.

According to the employee, the teenager walked through the store’s front door, kicked one of the signs, and pushed a customer’s cart, police said.

After she asked him if everything was OK, he pulled out a folding knife. She held shut a second door to keep him from getting into the store, and as he tried to pull it open, other workers came to help hold it shut, police said.

Police arrested the boy in front of City Hall, police said. He had multiple open cases for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.





