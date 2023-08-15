What’s the deal with those ‘Write-in Larry’ signs scattered around Rhode Island?

In black, block letters that are centered on white sheets of paper, the signs read, “Write-in Larry” or “Larry 2024.” Some feature large headshots of the apparent political hopeful staring out at passersby.

Simple, homemade political signs that are taped to telephone poles from Warwick to Providence are leaving some residents puzzled this week, as buzz about September’s primary — and who is on the ticket — ramps up.

The signs appear to belong to Larry Hutchinson, Jr., a Rhode Island resident who was among the 30 candidates who filed paperwork to run for the state’s First Congressional District seat to replace former US Representative David Cicilline. In order to make it onto the ballot, candidates needed to submit at least 500 valid signatures on their nomination papers by July 14.

Due to an error on his part, however, Hutchinson was not among the 15 candidates who qualified to appear on the ballot for the Sept. 5 primary.

In a letter addressed to Robert Rapoza, executive director of the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Hutchinson said he gathered the required “600 plus signatures,” but they weren’t validated by the board of elections because Hutchinson dropped them off at the wrong location on July 14.

“On behalf of the residents of Newport, Middletown, Providence, East Providence, North Providence, Pawtucket, and Cumberland who signed my nomination petition to get me on the ballot, I humbly request that deference be shown in this matter ...It was a minor oversight on my behalf,” Hutchinson wrote in the letter. “Let us not punish the residents who signed the petition in good faith for the candidate of their choice by outright dismissing these signatures.”

Hutchinson was among four potential candidates who fell short of the signatures needed to appear on the ballot. But the Democratic hopeful apparently isn’t letting the snafu stall his political aspirations.

Although he won’t appear on the ballot, Hutchinson’s “Write-In Larry” signs, which dot R.I. roadways and have become hard to miss, seem to be a grassroots effort to encourage voters in the congressional district to keep him in mind when it comes time to vote next month.

According to his signs and commenters online who have seen his name plastered around the district, Hutchinson is from Lansing, Michigan, and is also campaigning as a write-in candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Hutchinson, who did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, has made other political efforts in the past, including a mayoral bid in Lansing in 2021, and a run for Michigan Secretary of State last year.

Hutchinson used do-it-yourself campaign tactics for those races as well. When he ran for secretary of state, he wrote his name in black marker on $5 bills, and posted about it on social media.

In a Reddit thread musing over the former Michigan resident’s recent move to the Ocean State, a user from Lansing poked fun at Hutchinson’s campaign strategy, one that became familiar to residents there in 2021.

“Our telephone poles will never be the same,” the person wrote.

