Why scientists are hooking oysters up to biosensors

The sensors will be attached to oysters to measure water conditions like temperature, recent rainfall, and contaminants, and whether the oysters are open or closed. This is called gaping, and it’s how oysters breathe and feed, according to Easton White, one of the UNH scientists conducting the research.

They’re hoping to learn more about how oysters react to changing conditions like heat waves, pollution, and fluctuation in water temperature. That information can then be used by oyster farmers to protect the growing business from the environmental stressors that have decimated wild oyster populations.

A group of UNH scientists is attaching biosensors to oysters in New Hampshire’s Great Bay to gather real-time information about oyster activity, stress, and water quality.

“By measuring gaping behavior — how much opening and closing — we get information on how much they’re feeding, which tells us something about how much they might be growing as well,” White said.

The lightweight sensors, around the size of a grain of rice, will even be able to detect a fluttering motion that can tell scientists when the oysters are reproducing, according to White. Right now, there are only snapshots of water quality at a particular time. White’s idea is that continuous monitoring will provide a more complete picture and help efforts to restore oyster populations.

When oysters are doing well, they offer great environmental benefits. White said a single oyster is capable of filtering around 40 gallons of water per day, removing contaminants and cleaning the water. Clean water is healthy for the rest of the ecosystem, like grasses that need light to reach them in order to grow.

White said the data will also help researchers understand what’s going on in the water when oysters are doing poorly. “If oysters are stressed, that could give us a good indication that something is wrong in the water,” he said.

Wild oyster populations have declined dramatically in recent years, dropping from 25 million in 1993 to 1.2 million in 2000, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. That tracks with global estimates that oyster reefs have declined by around 85 percent, according to a Nature Conservancy study. Efforts are underway to restore these populations.

But as wild oysters have been diminishing, aquaculture has been growing, and oyster farming is the fastest growing seafood industry in New Hampshire, generating $4.7 million in 2021, according to UNH. That’s more than a 900 percent increase since 2013. There are about 80 acres of oyster farms and 12 businesses actively harvesting nearly 831,000 American oysters per year.

Lauren Brown owns and operates a 2-acre oyster farm by kayak in a part of Great Bay called Little Bay. Brown started farming in 2012, after her sister, a research scientist at UNH, introduced her to oyster restoration efforts. Brown, who previously worked as an artist, was attracted to the environmentally friendly endeavor. She said oyster farming is relatively passive; she doesn’t feed the oysters, for instance. They can pull the nutrients they need from the water.

Now she’s working with White and the other UNH researchers to attach biosensors to some of the oysters on her farm. The scientists plan to leave the sensors on for at least a year and are especially interested to see what happens during the winter.

“I’m super curious to know if they can sense predators and what conditions are ideal for opening and filtering food,” said Brown.

“If it’s a super stormy day out, do they sense that and just shut down?” she said. She also wants to know how things like water quality, weather, and the presence of food in the water affect whether the oysters are open or closed.

Right now, she can’t answer those questions, but she hopes the study will provide some answers she can use to inform her farming practices. The scientists plan to publish some findings at the end of this year, and they will present results to the N.H. Shellfish Farmer’s Initiative.

If she learns there are a few months when the oysters are feeding and growing a lot, she might leave the oysters undisturbed during that time, postponing events where she sells the oysters until they’re bigger and more mature.

Brown said farming oysters helps wild oysters and vice versa as both are cleaning the water and creating beneficial habitat for the ecosystem.

“What a wonderful thing to do,” she said. “I get to stay on the water every single day, and it’s awesome. Even on a rainy day, it’s still awesome.”

