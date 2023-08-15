Woman, 71, sentenced for fatal crash at Newbury farm stand

Janet Bach of Marblehead pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, prosecutors said.

A 71-year-old woman who backed her vehicle into a farm stand in Newbury last year, killing a woman who was working there and seriously injuring a man and child will be spared jail time if she adheres to three years of probation.

She was sentenced to a suspended 18-month sentence in the Middleton House of Correction and placed on probation for three years, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said in a statement.

Bach will lose her driver license for 15 years and to perform 200 hours of community service, Tucker said.

Susan Sforza Nico, 47, was killed on May 22, 2022 while working at a cashier at her family’s business, the Sforza Family Farm, which operates on the same property as Byfield Greenhouse and Garden, authorities said.

It was a busy Sunday afternoon at the farm stand when Bach’s Honda CRV lurched into reverse and smashed through a greenhouse wall before running over Sforza Nico. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl also were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Sforza Nico, of Seabrook, N.H., was a stepmother of two and the greenhouse manager, for the family business which had been in business for over 38 years and specialized in vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, and perennials.

The business closed following the fatal crash, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors had asked for a 2 1/2 year sentence, suspended during a three year probationary period. Bach’s defense attorney had requested two years probation with no jail time, according to the statement.

In advance of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing in Newburyport District Court, Sforza Nico’s sister, Julie Sforza-Smith, of Byfield, expressed disappointment in Bach’s proposed sentence in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

“While we are pleased Ms. Bach will plead guilty, we do not agree with such a light sentence for the damage, pain, trauma, and loss she’s caused,” Sforza-Smith wrote.

Her sister’s body was trapped under Bach’s vehicle for five hours before rescuers could remove it, and Bach should spend a week in jail for every one of those hours, Sforza Smith said.

“I want her to feel how long my sister suffered and we suffered in some way,” Sforza Smith’s post said. “I want her to be alone with no one to help her and have nothing to do but think of Susan.

“We are fighting for Susan Nico. We are asking for what she would want,” Sforza Smith wrote. “We know what she would want and it’s not a slap on the wrist. Her life is worth more than that.”

Judge Peter Doyle also ordered Bach to pay court fees and reimburse $8,700 in Sforza Nico’s funeral expenses.

