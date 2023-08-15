Explosive materials in New Jersey home caused blast that killed 2 men, 2 children, officials say

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — A house fire and explosion in New Jersey that killed two men and two young children earlier this month was caused by explosive materials found in the residence, authorities announced Tuesday.

The report issued by the Franklin Township police department also said gas utilities have been ruled out as being “an attributable factor” for the Aug. 3 fire in Buena. It said hundreds of pounds of chemicals and other materials found on the property are consistent with the production of commercial-grade fireworks, but it did not say if that was being done at the home.

The explosion likely originated in the rear left corner of the first floor of the two-story home, investigators said. But they could not determine which chemicals ignited because of the heavy fire damage, the collapse of the structure and the excavation of the property during the search for victims.