Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who is taking on Trump

Willis's work has prompted criticism that she has exceeded her mandate as a local prosecutor - due in part to her willingness to talk to the public and the press about the case. But Willis has remained undeterred by such critics, saying she believes transparency is a requirement of her job.

The indictment is Trump's fourth, and one of the most-watched nationwide, in part because of Willis's aggressive and high-profile pursuit of the case. Her investigation went as far as forcing top-tier Trump insiders to testify before a grand jury.

Fani T. Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday unveiled an indictment of former president Donald Trump and those who supported his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Advertisement

Those who know Willis have told The Washington Post that they are not surprised by her approach. They say her strategy reflects the nature of a prosecutor who is unafraid to investigate sensitive or seemingly untouchable targets.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Willis launched the investigation after The Post reported that Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Jan. 2, 2021, and demanded that he "find" additional votes to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Georgia. The probe, however, later expanded to examine other alleged attempts by Trump allies to interfere with the democratic process in the state.

The Georgia indictment is separate from Justice Department investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and classified documents that Trump stored at Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club in Florida. The Georgia probe has long been seen as one of the former president's most significant legal challenges, in part because of his active role in the aggressive pressure campaign.

The task fell to Willis to decide which individuals to charge. She repeatedly suggested that Georgia's expansive anti-racketeering statute would figure prominently as she considered whether the probed activities amounted to a conspiracy to break the law. Trump and others were ultimately charged with violating that statue.

Advertisement

Here’s what to know about her and what happens next.

Who is Fani Willis?

Willis, a Democrat, is a longtime prosecutor who was elected in 2020 as district attorney. She is the first Black woman to hold the job, taking office just days after audio leaked of a phone call Trump made to Raffensperger pressuring him "to find" enough votes to overturn his election loss in the state.

Willis, who grew up in Washington, was exposed to the world of law at an early age: her father, John Floyd, was a defense lawyer and single parent who frequently took her to the D.C. Superior Court. A graduate of Howard University and Emory University School of Law, Willis spent a few years in private practice before joining the Fulton County district attorney's office in 2001.

Over the past two decades, Willis, 51, has handled hundreds of murder cases. She is known for her ability to establish rapport with jurors, witnesses, police and investigators - and for her harsh responses to those she sees as impeding a case.

She has told The Post that the priority she has placed on the Trump case comes in part from her belief in the basic role of the state.

"The government has only two responsibilities if you live in a democracy," she said in an interview with Post reporters earlier this year. "The number one thing that needs to happen in a free society is that you've got to keep people safe. The second thing in a free country is the importance of the right to vote."

Advertisement

When did Willis launch this investigation?

She launched the criminal investigation on Feb. 10, 2021, and requested that a grand jury be formed for the investigation on Jan. 20, 2022. For nearly 2

1/2

years, Willis and her investigators have pieced together what happened in Georgia after Trump lost.

The probe expanded well beyond Trump's phone call into what she has described in court filings as "multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere."

How has Trump reacted to Willis and her investigation?

Willis's connection to the case has made her a target of Trump's ire online. The former president has long dismissed the investigation as a "political witch hunt," and has described his calls to Raffensperger and others as "perfect."

More recently, he has intensified his attacks on Willis and other prosecutors examining his activities, describing them as "vicious, horrible people" and "mentally sick." He has referred to Willis, who is Black, as the "racist DA from Atlanta."

As The Post reported last week, Willis is often accompanied by armed guards at public appearances, and security at her office and her residence was increased in recent days ahead of the expected charging announcement, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about sensitive security matters.

Advertisement

Whom has Willis called for testimony?

Willis has sought testimony from some of the state's most prominent GOP officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), Raffensperger, Attorney General Christopher M. Carr (R) and numerous state lawmakers.

She also forced Rudy Giuliani, one of the most outspoken advocates of Trump's false claims about a rigged 2020 vote, to appear before the grand jury. Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) testified after unsuccessfully fighting a subpoena all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn appeared before the panel in December after losing his own court fight. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson also appeared before the grand jury.

Willis also won a legal battle to secure testimony from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was ordered to appear before the grand jury in December - though it's unclear whether he did, because the proceedings are secret.

The Fulton district attorney also sought testimony from Georgia Republicans who created unofficial documents proclaiming Trump as the winner of Georgia's electoral votes, even though he lost the state. At least eight of the 16 "fake electors" have accepted immunity deals from Atlanta-area prosecutors investigating alleged election interference, according to a lawyer for the electors.

How does Willis’s previous experience play into the Trump investigation?

Willis is known for her use of the state's anti-racketeering law, the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute. She led the prosecution of more than a dozen Atlanta Public Schools educators accused of cheating standardized test scores, including 11 who were convicted of racketeering and other crimes.

Advertisement

Over the past year, she strongly hinted that she was building a racketeering indictment in the 2020 election interference case. Georgia's RICO law is much broader than the federal RICO statute, giving prosecutors in the state more flexibility to bring charges based on a long list of state and federal crimes, which can be used to establish a pattern of prohibited activity. It also includes stiff penalties, up to 20 years.

What happens next?

As The Post has reported, experts say that the threat to Trump in the Georgia case is real.

In September, Willis told The Post that the allegations she and her office heard "are very serious."

"If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis said.

Amy Gardner, Matthew Brown and Ann E. Marimow contributed to this report.