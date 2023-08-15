Georgia case against Trump presents problems from the start, from jury selection to a big courtroom

Beyond that, with so many defendants, prosecutors, and defense lawyers will labor to keep the names and conflicting stories straight for those jurors over weeks or months. There will be countless legal details and basic logistics to argue or work out — even down to finding a courtroom big enough to fit everyone.

The sprawling racketeering indictment returned Monday by a grand jury in Atlanta presents a wide range of challenges. A big one is political: finding jurors who don’t have unshakeable opinions about Donald Trump and others in his orbit.

ATLANTA — Putting 19 people on trial at the same time is a difficult assignment for any prosecutor — whether or not one of those defendants is a former president of the United States running to reclaim his old office .

In an early example of the lengthy litigation ahead, lawyers for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows filed a quick motion Tuesday to transfer the case from state to federal court. They said all the actions he took were in service to his White House role, foreshadowing an argument that the Constitution makes him immune from prosecution.

Trump himself tried a similar tack in New York — to move to federal court a state case charging him with falsifying business records. That bid was denied.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has brought 10 other state racketeering cases since taking office in January 2021. As an assistant DA, she used the racketeering law to successfully prosecute Atlanta public school educators in a test-cheating scandal. But in one of Willis’s current cases, involving the rapper Young Thug, jury selection began in January and is still going more than seven months later.

This is bigger, unprecedented. Her office now takes on the huge challenge of pursuing dozens of felony counts against a former president who is fighting three other criminal cases and leading the Republican field in the fight for the 2024 presidential nomination.

“Just because they have experience with it doesn’t mean that it’s easy,” said Robert James, a former district attorney in neighboring DeKalb County who’s now a defense attorney. “It’s going to be slow, it’s going to be methodical, laborious.”

Nathan J. Wade, the special prosecutor who is about to take the lead in the courtroom, has limited experience trying high-profile cases, much less a complex racketeering case involving multiple high-profile defendants.

Wade, hired last year to handle the Trump case, is a veteran Atlanta-area personal injury and criminal defense lawyer. He spent a four-month stint as an assistant solicitor in the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County in 1999.

After investigating for more than two years, Willis used Georgia’s racketeering law to charge Trump and 18 of his allies, alleging a wide-ranging conspiracy to keep him in power after his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Lawyers, aides, and Republican Party activists are accused along with the former president.

In the indictment, Willis used the racketeering law to weave a complex narrative that implicates multiple people accused of committing separate crimes in pursuit of a common goal. Some of the actions alleged are not necessarily crimes in themselves but are portrayed as helping to further an overall illegal scheme.

The grand jury issued arrest warrants and Willis has given the defendants until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender. Each of the 19 defendants will also have an arraignment scheduled in the coming weeks.

The landmark case has been assigned to Scott F. McAfee, a recently appointed Fulton County Superior Court judge who was once supervised by Willis. McAfee, 34, rose quickly in Georgia’s legal world after graduating from law school a decade ago, and one of his first jobs was in the Fulton County district attorney’s office. There, he handled the early stages of felony cases before being promoted to the complex trial division. The division was led at the time by Willis, according to a former district attorney and another lawyer who worked in the office at the time.

Trying large racketeering cases tends to be more challenging for the defense than the prosecution since defense lawyers have to take care to disentangle their clients from other defendants who might be seen as more guilty.

“The government is presenting a big picture,” said Barry Zone, a New York criminal defense lawyer who has been involved in multiple cases with large numbers of defendants. “So even if one person is less culpable than another, they’ll be able to tell the story because they’re telling the story as to multiple people."

It’s easy for jurors to see defendants at a table as one group rather than as individuals, he said, so “the optics when you’re trying multiple defendants is that they’re all working together.”

Some defendants may try to be tried separately from the former president.

“They don’t want the evidentiary spillover from other people, which could tarnish them, and they won’t want to be in the same courtroom as Trump because he’ll be a polarizing figure with the jury,” said Boston-based attorney Brian Kelly, who tried a number of RICO cases as a federal prosecutor.

And while a RICO conspiracy case may have advantages for the prosecution, it can also be unwieldy.

There will undoubtedly be “a lot of pretrial skirmishing,” Kelly said. “There will be complex legal challenges made to the indictment itself and that takes time.”

Legal complexities aside, the physical complications of trying so many people at once are daunting, said Danny Porter, a former district attorney in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta. They may try to limit those present in the courtroom to the defendants, the lawyers for both sides, and security officers. But that could run up against constitutional questions, Porter said.

“Georgia is a very strong state on the public’s right to access to a courtroom," he said.

Material from The New York Times was included in this report.








