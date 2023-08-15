The Georgia indictment could be the most serious for Trump. It’s also the most public.

It’s one of the most sweeping cases against Trump, charging him and 18 other defendants with racketeering charges, accusing them of having “knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.” But unlike the other indictments before it, where the investigations were largely hidden from view, the Georgia case had several hints about what might come of its many months of investigation.

WASHINGTON — When former president Donald Trump was indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, this week, it was fitting that much of it was carried live on cable TV networks. The criminal case, the latest of four Trump is facing, was the culmination of an extensive investigation into interference in the 2020 election — and the one that will be the most public.

Advertisement

Georgia allows court proceedings to be televised, unlike in his other criminal cases. That means cameras will likely capture the extraordinary sight of a former president and once-again presidential candidate on trial, a turn of events for a politician who played to television for much of his campaigning and administration.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“This is certainly going to be a really important moment for democracy in terms of the record when we look back at this moment,” said Fred Smith Jr., professor of law at Emory University, comparing the case to the televised hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. “This is another moment where [the public] will watch people take the stand, look a jury in the eye, and where we’ll see prosecutors make opening statements, make their closing arguments, and in those moments, not only will they be making those arguments to those 12 jurors, but it will help shape public opinion.”

Trump has denied all charges against him, posting on his social media channel, Truth Social, that the Georgia case is a “WITCH HUNT!” He has waged much of his response to his legal woes from the campaign trail or social media, even promising a news conference next week in which he said he would present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

Advertisement

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia, and even the Republican governor, Brian Kemp, took care to remind the public of that on Tuesday. “For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law,” Kemp tweeted. A separate special purpose grand jury in Fulton County that initially investigated interference in the 2020 election similarly found no credible indications of fraud in the state.

Similar to the last indictment brought against Trump in Washington, D.C., by federal prosecutors, the Fulton County case charges him with a conspiracy to undermine an election he lost. But unlike that federal case, 18 others are charged alongside Trump on state racketeering charges alleging they worked in common purpose. Those charges can carry heavy prison sentences. All are presumed innocent.

This case is new legal territory for Trump, and raises the possibility that as other defendants — which include Trump’s former chief of staff and a coterie of outside lawyers — face steep penalties, they may seek to cooperate with officials prosecuting the case. This is also the second indictment against Trump playing out in a state court, which places it outside the arm of any presidential pardon power. Georgia law only allows pardons by a state board.

Advertisement

And it’s not just the potential cameras and the seriousness of the charges that bring heightened visibility to the case. The very moment that launched the investigation — a phone call in which Trump pressured elected officials to “find 11,780 votes” for him to win Georgia in his 2020 reelection campaign — was caught on tape.

Reports of the call were what kicked off to an unusually public lead-up to the charges themselves, as the likely outcome of the investigation was telegraphed along the way.

And the Georgia official involved hasn’t shied from the attention. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis defended her investigation in a press conference after the indictment was returned.

“I make decisions in this office based on the facts and the law. The law is completely nonpartisan, that’s how decisions are made in every case,” she said when asked to respond to Trump’s accusations that she was conducting a politically motivated investigation.

That Willis took questions at all was a departure from what the public has seen from federal prosecutors; when the the Justice Department’s Special Counsel Jack Smith made statements following the indictments he brought against Trump, he left without taking any questions. Willis is an elected official; Smith is not.

Willis, who has deep experience bringing such charges, has expressed a preference for racketeering cases, which she told The Washington Post last September allow prosecutors to “tell jurors the full story.” She foreshadowed the possibility of bringing such a case in a letter to officials two years ago, which was reported by the Associated Press.

Advertisement

“I thought [the public knowledge in the lead-up to the indictment was unusual. You don’t usually see that. But this is an unusual case. This case has gotten an immense amount of publicity,” said Chris Timmons, a former prosecutor in DeKalb and Cobb counties in Georgia with an extensive background trying civil and criminal racketeering cases. He pointed to Willis’s discussion of racketeering cases ahead of the indictment as an example.

Willis was not the only one to make public statements about what could be coming down the pipeline. Others dropped tidbits, too.

In the lead-up to the charges, a special purpose grand jury was convened to examine “the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 presidential elections in the State of Georgia,” according to portions of its final report made public earlier this year. That jury, in a unanimous vote, found that “no widespread fraud” took place in the state that would have overturned the 2020 presidential election. (Unlike a regular grand jury, a special purpose one can last longer than a single court term, investigates a specific subject, and does not have the power to indict.)

Advertisement

The special purpose jury heard evidence from June to December 2022, , and conducted interviews with dozens of witnesses including Kemp, Senator GOP Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was subsequently also charged in the Fulton County case alongside Trump.

In a series of interviews after it wrapped, the special grand jury forewoman, Emily Kohrs, also heightened expectations that Trump was the focus of charges. “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she told The New York Times in February when the newspaper asked whether the jury recommended an indictment against Trump.

Barbara McQuade, a former US attorney during the Obama administration, pointed to the venue for the trial as the main reason the investigation had unfolded as it did.

“We know more about what was happening in Georgia, but I don’t know that that’s so much personalities as it is the systems,” McQuade said. “I come out of the federal system, and so I’m accustomed to a system where there is nothing known about an investigation until . . . an indictment is unsealed.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.