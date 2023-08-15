Mobile morgue arrives to assist in identification of 99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult mission,” Greene said. “And patience will be incredibly important because of the number of victims.”

The Department of Health and Human Services deployed a team of coroners, pathologists, and technicians along with exam tables, X-ray units and other equipment to identify victims and process remains, said Jonathan Greene, the agency’s deputy assistant secretary for response.

LAHAINA, Hawaii — A mobile morgue unit arrived Tuesday to help Hawaii officials working painstakingly to identify the 99 people confirmed killed in wildfires that ravaged Maui, and officials expected to release the first list of names even as teams intensified the search for more dead in neighborhoods reduced to ash.

A week after a blaze tore through historic Lahaina, many survivors started moving into hundreds of hotel rooms set aside for displaced locals while donations of food, ice, water, and other essentials poured in.

Crews using cadaver dogs have scoured about one-third of the area, the County of Maui said in a statement Tuesday. Governor Josh Green asked for patience as authorities became overwhelmed with requests to visit the burn area.

“For those people who have walked into Lahaina because they really wanted to see, know that they’re very likely walking on iwi,” he said Monday, using the Hawaiian word for “bones.”

Just three bodies have been identified, and officials expected to start releasing names, according to Maui police Chief John Pelletier, who renewed an appeal for families with missing relatives to provide DNA samples. So far 41 samples have been submitted, the county statement said, and 13 DNA profiles have been obtained from remains.

The governor warned that scores more bodies could be found. The wildfires, some of which have not yet been fully contained, are already the deadliest in the United States in more than a century.

Their cause was under investigation. Officials are looking at security video that shows one of the fires being ignited at the Maui Bird Conservation Center on Aug. 7. The video captured a bright flash in the woods, illuminating the trees swaying in the wind. ‘’I think that is when a tree is falling on a power line,’’ says Jennifer Pribble, a senior research coordinator at the center who posted the video posted on Instagram.

‘’The power goes out, our generator kicks in, the camera comes back online, and then the forest is on fire.’’

At that moment, 10 sensors in Makawao, a small, rural town in the East Maui region of Upcountry — where the Conservation Center is located — recorded a significant incident in the Hawaiian Electric’s grid, according to data from Whisker Labs, a company that uses an advanced sensor network to monitor grids across the United States. The bright light in the video was probably an ‘’arc flash,’’ something that happens when a power line ‘’faults’' — meaning it has come in contact with vegetation, another line or gets knocked down, releasing power, usually through sparks, according to a Whisker Labs official and other experts.

The fire in Makawao was the first of several reported on Maui last week.

The power utility has already faced criticism for not shutting off power as strong winds buffeted a parched area under high risk for fire. Hawaiian Electric Co. Inc. chief executive Shelee Kimura said many factors go into a decision to cut power, including the impact on people who rely on specialized medical equipment and concerns that shutting off power in the fire area would have knocked out water pumps.

The blaze that swept into centuries-old Lahaina last week destroyed nearly every building in the town of 13,000. That fire has been 85 percent contained, according to the county. Another blaze known as the Upcountry fire was 60 percent contained.

In Lahaina, the governor described some of the sites being searched as “too much to share or see from just a human perspective.”

Another complicating factor, Green said, is that storms with rain and high winds were forecast for the weekend. Officials are considering whether to “preemptively power down or not for a short period of time, because right now all of the infrastructure is weaker.”

Green has said the flames raced as fast as a mile every minute in one area, fueled by dry grass and propelled by strong winds from a passing hurricane.

And he felt conflicted about the anticipated storm.

“I want the rain, ironically, but that’s why we’re racing right now to do all the recovery that we can, because winds or heavy rain in that disaster setting, which it’s showing right now, it will make it even harder to get the final determination of who we lost,” Green said.

Authorities paused a system that had allowed Lahaina residents and others to visit devastated areas with police permits. Kevin Eliason said when he was turned away, the line of cars waiting to get a permit was at least 3 miles long.

“It’s a joke,” Eliason said. “It’s just crazy. They didn’t expect, probably, tens of thousands of people to show up there.”

The Red Cross said 575 evacuees were spread across five shelters on Monday. Green said thousands of people will need housing for at least 36 weeks. He said Tuesday that some 450 hotel rooms and 1,000 Airbnb rentals were being made available.

President Biden said Tuesday that he and first lady Jill Biden would visit Hawaii “as soon as we can” but he doesn’t want his presence to interrupt recovery and cleanup efforts. During a stop in Milwaukee to highlight his economic agenda, Biden pledged that “every asset they need will be there for them.”

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.



