Officials bolster security at Atlanta courthouse for fear of attacks by Trump supporters

Willis announced in May that most of her staff would work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asked judges in the courthouse not to schedule trials for part of that time.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been heading the 2 1/2-year investigation into whether Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 election in Georgia, has asked the FBI to help with security at the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. She has also had some of her staff members outfitted with bulletproof vests.

Officials in Atlanta have taken extraordinary steps to bolster security in and around the Fulton County court complex amid concerns that an indictment of former President Donald Trump there could attract violent pro-Trump protesters.

She has raised concerns about security since at least January 2022, when she wrote a letter to the FBI’s Atlanta field office seeking assistance. In the letter, Willis noted that her office had received “communications” from “persons unhappy with our commitment to fulfill our duties.”

She also pointed out in the letter that Mr. Trump, at a rally in Texas earlier that month, had told his supporters to start protests in Atlanta and New York if prosecutors “do anything wrong.” Trump was indicted in New York in April on charges he falsified business records.

And Willis noted that Trump had said that investigations of him involved “prosecutorial misconduct,” calling the prosecutors involved “vicious horrible people.”

So far, there have been few troubling incidents stemming from criminal cases against Trump in New York and in Miami, where he was arraigned in June on charges he had mishandled classified federal documents.

The Fulton County sheriff’s office, which is in charge of security at the Atlanta courthouse, sent deputies to New York and Miami to observe security protocols used during Trump’s arraignments.

Atlanta has a history of being targeted by right-wing extremists intent on making political points with weapons. In 1996, as the city was hosting the Summer Olympics, a man with hard-right views named Eric Rudolph set off a bomb in a downtown park that killed one person and injured more than 100 others. In 1997, Rudolph also bombed an Atlanta gay bar.

In 2011, four members of a fringe militia group in Georgia were arrested after law enforcement authorities uncovered a plot to use guns, bombs and ricin, a potent toxin, to kill federal and state officials.

More recently, armed supporters of Trump gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to support the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Their presence prompted the evacuation of Georgia’s top elections official, Brad Raffensperger, and his staff from their offices

Raffensperger, a Republican, had resisted Trump’s entreaties in the weeks after Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia to help Trump “find” the votes he needed to claim victory there.

