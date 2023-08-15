Prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case deny defense push to keep gun charge agreement in place

Lawyers for Hunter Biden have argued that prosecutors reneged on an agreement on tax charges but said a separate agreement sparing him prosecution on a gun charge remains valid. The agreement on the gun charge also contains an immunity clause against federal prosecutions for some other potential crimes.

While the agreement that was supposed to have wrapped up the long-running investigation of President Biden’s son largely unraveled during a contentious court hearing last month, prosecutors said the two sides had continued to negotiate until the defense rejected their final counterproposal the day before US Attorney David Weiss asked to be named special counsel.

WASHINGTON — A legal showdown over the derailed plea deal for Hunter Biden continued Tuesday as prosecutors asserted that an agreement on a gun charge is dead along with the rest of the deal as the case accelerates into a special counsel investigation.

Prosecutors denied reneging on any deal. While the agreement on the gun charge was signed by a prosecutor, probation agents didn’t sign it, and so it never became valid, they argued.

The conflict is now in front of US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is weighing the prosecution’s motion to pull the tax misdemeanor charges they filed and potentially file them in another court.

Biden’s defense attorney on the case, Christopher Clark, also filed to withdraw from the case Tuesday, saying that he could be called as a witness over the negotiation and drafting of the deal and cannot also act as his lawyer. He’s been replaced by another Hunter Biden attorney, Abbe Lowell. He said in court documents that he wouldn’t fight the prosecution’s move to pull the tax charges.

The plea agreement had been decried as a “sweetheart deal” by Republicans who are pursuing their own congressional investigations into nearly every facet of Biden’s business dealings and the Justice Department’s handling of the case.

The agreement had originally called for Biden to plead guilty to failing to pay taxes on over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, and get probation rather than jail on the misdemeanor counts. A separate agreement was to spare him prosecution on the felony crime of being a drug user in possession of a gun in 2018 if he kept out of trouble for two years.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s surprise announcement last week of Weiss as special counsel raised fresh questions about the case ahead of the 2024 election. Hunter Biden’s history of drug use and financial dealings have trailed the political career of his father.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mar-a-lago manager pleads not guilty

Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to scheming with Donald Trump to try to delete security footage sought by investigators probing the former president’s hoarding of classified documents.

An attorney for De Oliveira entered the plea on his behalf during a brief hearing in the Fort Pierce, Fla., federal court, where Trump is charged with illegally holding onto top-secret records at his Palm Beach club and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

It’s the third court appearance for De Oliveira, who twice before had his arraignment postponed because he hadn’t yet finalized a Florida-based attorney, which is required under court rules.

De Oliveira spoke only to answer the magistrate judge’s questions, such as whether he understood the charges against him. De Oliveira and his new attorney, Donnie Murrell of West Palm Beach, walked out of the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

In Wisconsin, Biden targets Republican senator

MILWAUKEE — A week before Republicans visit Milwaukee for their first debate of the 2024 campaign, President Biden traveled to the city on Tuesday and attacked not former president Donald Trump or his Republican primary rivals, but Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Biden spent several minutes contrasting his political record with that of Johnson, a Republican who has long expressed skepticism about government investment in local manufacturing jobs.

“Ron Johnson, he believes outsourcing jobs is a great thing,” Biden said. “He doesn’t think American workers should manufacture products that require a lot of labor.”

Biden’s sustained attack on Johnson, who won reelection last year to a third term that won’t end until 2029, served as a stand-in for an attack on Trump. The indictment on Monday of Trump in Georgia, the fourth brought against the former president, loomed heavy over the effort by the White House and the Biden campaign to promote Biden’s economic agenda, which they have taken to calling “Bidenomics.”

The president has not addressed his predecessor’s legal travails, and he continued to avoid them Tuesday. The White House, Biden’s campaign, and the Democratic National Committee each declined to comment about the charges against Trump in Georgia.

“I think we’ve seen this movie before, actually,” Olivia Dalton, a White House spokesperson, told reporters en route to Milwaukee. “We certainly can’t speak to what others are spending their time on.”

Indeed, Biden’s tour and speech at a factory that produces wind turbine generators and electric vehicle charging stations were aimed at highlighting legislation he signed last year investing in renewable energy manufacturing. He reminded the audience several times that Johnson voted against the bill, as he sought to elevate the senator as an avatar of far-right “MAGA” elements of the Republican Party.

“We have the best workers in the world,” Biden said. “It’s about time Ron Johnson’s friends understood that.”

Johnson and his spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Biden’s remarks.

NEW YORK TIMES

Congressional leaders consider stopgap spending plan

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders are pitching a stopgap government funding package to avoid a federal shutdown after next month, acknowledging the House and Senate are nowhere near agreement on spending levels to keep federal operations running.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised the idea of a months-long funding package, known as a continuing resolution, to House Republicans on a members-only call Monday evening, according to those familiar with the private session and granted anonymity to discuss it.

On Tuesday, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said the two leaders had spoken about such a temporary measure. It would extend federal funding operations into December to allow more time to work on the annual spending bills.

“I thought it was a good thing that he recognized that we need a CR,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, told reporters on a call.

A stopgap measure that would keep government offices running past the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year is a typical strategy while the Republican-held House and Democrat-held Senate try to iron out a long-term budget agreement. The government’s new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, when funding approval is needed to avert closures of federal offices.

ASSOCIATED PRESS




