Voting machine tampering, an attempt to observe signature match audit, and other allegations from Georgia Trump indictment

This marks Trump’s fourth indictment this year, and arrives just two weeks after special counsel Jack Smith charged the former president in a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the election. Trump has been charged with 13 counts in the Georgia indictment, including violating the state’s racketeering act, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.

Donald Trump and 18 associates were charged in Georgia Monday in connection with a sprawling scheme to interfere with the 2020 election. The indictment brought forth by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis includes 41 charges against a number of individuals accused of helping Trump in his alleged efforts to overturn his election loss.

Here are some key allegations from the indictment.

Tampering of voting machines in a rural Georgia county

Some of those indicted are accused of the unlawful breach of election equipment in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.

“In Georgia, members of the enterprise stole data, including ballot images, voting equipment software, and personal voter information. The stolen data was then distributed to other members of the enterprise, including members in other states,” the indictment reads.

One of the main players accused in the scheme includes Sidney Powell, former attorney for Trump, who is alleged to have entered into an agreement with SullivanStrickler LLC, a forensic data firm located in Fulton County, Georgia, on Dec. 6, 2020, “for the performance of computer forensic collections and analytics on Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Michigan and elsewhere.”

The “unlawful breach of election equipment in Coffee County, Georgia,” was allegedly committed under this agreement.

Powell is charged with employing the firm to copy voter data off the equipment in Coffee County, Georgia — or to “possess official ballots outside of the voting place.” Three other defendants — Cathleen Latham, Scott Hall, and Misty Hampton — are accused of aiding, abetting, and encouraging employees of the firm in “accessing election equipment while inside the Coffee County Elections & Registration Office in Coffee County, Georgia.”

Meadows allegedly attempted to observe a signature match audit

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, is alleged to have been heavily involved in efforts to keep Trump in the Oval Office. He has been charged with violation of the RICO Act and with the solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, according to the indictment.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Meadows traveled to Cobb County Civic Center in Cobb County, Georgia, where he is accused of attempting to “observe the signature match audit being performed there by law enforcement officers from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Georgia Secretary of State,” according to the indictment.

Meadows is charged with trying to do so despite the fact that the process was not public. While at the center, Meadows spoke with officials, including Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, who all prevented him “from entering into the space where the audit was being conducted,” the indictment reads.

Meadows is charged with arranging a call between Trump and the office of the Georgia Secretary of State chief investigator Frances Watson, which took place on Dec. 23, 2020, according to the indictment. During the call, Trump is accused of falsely stating that he had won the 2020 election in Georgia “by hundreds of thousands of votes” and told Watson that “when the right answer comes out you’ll be praised.”

On Dec. 27, 2020, Meadows allegedly texted Watson, asking, “Is there a way to speed up Fulton county signature verification in order to have results before Jan 6 if the trump campaign assist financially.”

There are 19 defendants. Why? It’s a RICO case.

The indictment against Trump and his associates falls under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or the RICO act. The case alleges that the defendants “as well as others not named as defendants, unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.”

The defendants are charged with being part of an “enterprise.”

“The enterprise constituted an ongoing organization whose members and associates functioned as a continuing unit for a common purpose of achieving the objectives of the enterprise,” the indictment reads. Trump and these defendants allegedly “refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

Willis said she intends to try all of the defendants together, and that she has experience prosecuting RICO cases; this is her 11th. The federal law, which originated in 1970 as a tool to combat organized crime, has famously being used against mobsters. It allows for “prosecutors to charge multiple people who commit separate crimes while working toward a common goal,” according to the Associated Press.





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.