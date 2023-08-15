Two Connecticut deaths linked to bacteria found in raw shellfish

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut residents have died this summer from infections linked to a bacteria found in raw shellfish or seawater, the state Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

Three people in the state are known to have been infected with the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which doesn’t make an oyster look, smell or taste any different. The state Bureau of Aquaculture said it does not believe any of the infections are linked to Connecticut shellfish.

Two of the three cases were wound infections not associated with seafood, the health department said, and the third infection was a Connecticut resident that consumed raw oysters not harvested from Long Island Sound at an out-of-state establishment.