Who are the lawyers representing Trump in Georgia?

Skilled in the courtroom, Findling is far more politically liberal than his client, Trump. When Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, he said on Instagram that he was committed to “fighting to restore a woman’s right to choose which has been destroyed by the Supreme Court.”

The defense lawyer, Drew Findling, is known in rap circles in Atlanta as a “magician” because of his effective defense of clients such as Cardi B, Migos and Gucci Mane. He brings decades of trial experience, ranging from high-profile murder cases to local corruption scandals.

Donald Trump’s legal team includes a former prosecutor with experience in white collar cases and a career defense lawyer who started as a public defender and is best known for defending hip-hop artists.

Trump’s condemnation of the Central Park Five — the five Black men who were wrongly convicted in 1989 in the rape of a jogger in New York City — brought a strong response from Findling in 2017, who called Trump’s remarks “racist, cruel, sick, unforgivable and un-American.” And when Trump insulted the intelligence of basketball great LeBron James in 2018, Findling said Trump was “pathetic once again.”

Findling said last August that he would strongly defend Trump despite their political differences, pointing to the example of John Adams, who took the unpopular position of representing British troops after the Boston Massacre.

“I do not believe that we choose our client or clients based on race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, political belief or the substantive issues involved in the crime,” he said, adding, “We have our personal lives and we have our personal politics, and I don’t apologize for my personal politics.”

He has called the investigation of Trump by the Fulton County district attorney “an erroneous and politically driven persecution” and said he was “fully committed to defend against this injustice.”

Findling’s teammate at the defense table is Jennifer Little, who began her career as a prosecutor in DeKalb County, Georgia, handling major felonies, including murder and rape cases. Over eight years with the county district attorney’s office, she tried more than 50 cases and spent time on the office’s white collar crime units, according to her website.

After leaving the district attorney’s office, she was a partner in the firm Fried Bonder White for nine years, expanding into civil litigation. She later started her own boutique law firm, JLLaw.

“We absolutely do not believe that our client did anything wrong, and if any indictments were to come down, those are faulty indictments,” Little said on the CBS News show “Face the Nation” in February. “We will absolutely fight anything tooth and nail.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.