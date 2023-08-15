Who is Nathan Wade, the prosecutor who will handle Trump case in Georgia?

Nathan J. Wade, who was hired last year to handle the Trump case by Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, is a veteran Atlanta-area personal injury and criminal defense lawyer. He spent a four-month stint as an assistant solicitor in the Atlanta suburb of Cobb County in 1999. In Georgia, solicitors generally prosecute matters like misdemeanors and traffic citations.

ATLANTA — The special prosecutor who is about to take the lead in the courtroom in the biggest case Atlanta has ever seen appears to have limited experience trying high-profile cases, much less a complex racketeering case involving multiple high-profile defendants.

He also served as a special assistant attorney general for the state. Such lawyers usually take cases when the attorney general’s office does not have enough staff to handle a case, or when a case requires specialized knowledge. Wade did not respond to queries about the nature of his work for the state.

From 2011 to 2021, Wade was an associate municipal court judge in Marietta, Georgia, handling cases like city ordinance violations and misdemeanors. He was the first Black man to be appointed to a municipal judgeship in that city. On numerous occasions, according to local news articles, Wade unsuccessfully ran for superior court judge.

According to his profile on the State Bar of Georgia website, he attended John Marshall Law School in Chicago, which was later incorporated into the University of Illinois at Chicago.

As he gears up to prosecute a former president, the biography of Wade on his law firm’s website still promotes his capabilities in far more common legal scenarios.

“Whether you are in need of representation after a major car accident or are going through a change in your personal life that requires representation with a family law issue; whether you have a contract dispute, or whether you are involved in any type of civil litigation, Nathan J. Wade will be a zealous advocate for you,” the site says.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.