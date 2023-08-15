El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele and the art of the perfect dictatorship

“They say we live in a dictatorship,” a defensive Bukele said on June 23 to tens of thousands of attendees during the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador’s national stadium. “Ask whomever you want. … Ask them what they think of El Salvador, what they think of our government, what they think of our supposed dictatorship.”

So I did. Last week, I asked Salvadorans about Bukele and the state of their democracy. The answers are as simple as they are complicated. On a fundamental level, it’s all about public safety. Historically, El Salvador has ranked high among the most dangerous countries in the world. Gang violence had a strong grip on the country. In 2015, there were roughly 105 homicides per 100,000 habitants. In 2022, that rate had fallen to about 7 homicides per 100,000 people, according to government figures.

How did Bukele do it, and is it sustainable? That’s where it gets complicated.

The 42-year-old advertising executive-turned-politician who has been president of the Central American country of roughly 6.3 million people since 2019 is trying to further consolidate power by launching a bid to get reelected through a questionable interpretation of a section in the country’s constitution, even though reelection is specifically forbidden in other parts of the constitution. There is a growing sense of trepidation among local and international press and human rights organizations about his approach to governing, which has shown increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

And yet, paradoxically, the charismatic leader has quickly become the most popular head of state in Latin America: According to a May survey, 94 percent of those polled think he’s doing a good or very good job.

One phrase I kept hearing: Bukele is destroying democracy using democratic means. Does that make him a dictator? Maybe not yet. But therein lies Bukele’s genius. Consider Aristides Cañas Peña, a taxi driver who had to abandon his law school career because of gang threats. “I voted for Bukele and will vote for him again,” the 56-year old driver told me. “But my vote is a rational vote. As someone who studied law, I know that he is forcing his reelection, but it will be legal. Perhaps he is weakening the constitution, but it’s still democratic,” Cañas Peña admitted.

Police officers inspected the cells of Mariona Prison where gang members serve their sentences as part of President Nayib Bukele's plan to combat crime on June 7, 2023, in San Salvador, El Salvador. Handout/Presidencia El Salvador via Getty Images

Never mind that there is no real opposition in next year’s presidential election. Efforts to form an opposition coalition failed. But the main reason most Salvadorans are willing to give Bukele their vote is his crackdown on gangs, to which the drop in violence is attributed. In the spring of 2022, he enacted a so-called state of exception, an emergency declaration that gave him authority to conduct mass arrests without due process. “Bukele’s strongest card is his public safety policy,” Cañas Peña told me. “For the past 20 years we’ve been living under the rule of gangs. People feel like we’ve been liberated by Bukele.”

But NGOs and other nonprofits have been concerned about the erosion of civil liberties and widespread human rights abuses during the mass arrests, which have put nearly 70,000 people behind bars. Many innocent people have reportedly been jailed, which has been well-documented by media in the United States.

Yet Bukele remains a vexing figure, at least to American audiences. Is he or is he not a dictator? Bukele doesn’t give interviews, although he has sat down with Tucker Carlson twice. He has passed questionable laws that restrict press freedoms — for instance, a law criminalizing the act of publishing information gleaned from interviewing gang members. But make no mistake, Bukele’s political ideology does not fall under the right vs. left paradigm. That’s one of the tenets of Bukele’s strategy, according to Amparo Marroquín Parducci, a communications scholar at the Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas in San Salvador.

“He has reinvented political communications,” Marroquín Parducci said. She described the current state of affairs in the country as a “pragmatic authoritarianism” mixed with “a techno-utopia.” Bukele has an impressive social media apparatus where his political message — heavy on breaking with the past and on selling a future while drawing from pop culture and military archetypes — is quickly and vastly distributed. “According to our research, it takes the government about 12 hours to deploy his messaging online; whereas it takes human rights activists who oppose him about 500 hours to spread theirs,” she said. There are anywhere from 100 to 200 new pro-Bukele videos posted daily on YouTube, Marroquín Parducci said.

A jersey of the El Salvador national soccer team with the superimposed image of President Nayib Bukele and his family was displayed for sale at a street market in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 11, 2023. The message at the bottom of the jersey reads "All for reelection." Marcela García

There’s also a strong religious element, very much cultish, in all imagery related to Bukele, the professor said. “Bukele does not address constituents; he addresses fans and consumers.” And the unequivocal message is: Bukele is the chosen one, the savior — “el salvador” of El Salvador.

All of this should raise a thousand alarms in America because Bukele’s brand, “el Bukelismo,” is already spreading through the region. In Argentina, a presidential candidate campaigned on a Bukele platform, while Javier Milei, the right-wing libertarian candidate who came in first in the presidential primary, has been compared to Bukele. A similar dynamic played out in Ecuador, where a presidential candidate was assassinated recently. Guatemalans wanted their own Bukele, too.

Cañas Peña, the driver, admitted Bukele’s weakness is the economy. People still struggle to make a living; the minimum wage, which Bukele did raise but which is still too low, is $350 a month. “But that’s endemic,” he told me. Corruption is still rampant, he said. At least people feel safe. But does democracy need to be sacrificed in the process?

