Joe Biden needs to address queries about his son Hunter

His team has followed their boss’s example. Monday found White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeating her standard assertion that the president had never been in business with his son and insisting that further questions should be asked of the Justice Department or Hunter Biden’s attorneys.

President Biden needs to step to the presidential plate and forthrightly address questions regularly swirling about due to his son Hunter. That’s true whether they fall into the category of legitimate inquiries or probable political canards.

But that deflection shouldn’t suffice now that Hunter Biden’s plea bargain has fallen through and Attorney General Merrick Garland has bestowed special counsel status upon David Weiss, the Trump-appointed US attorney for Delaware who has been overseeing the investigation of Hunter Biden.

It’s hard for the average American to know exactly what to believe here — and one reason for that is the president’s tight-lipped posture about Hunter’s former business enterprises. Was there really a strict, impermeable, no-involvement, no-discussion firewall between father and son when it came to Hunter’s business activities? Or has that been overstated?

Joe Biden appears to have met at least a few of Hunter’s associates and to have exchanged occasional pleasantries with some more, if only by cellphone. The latter happened on an average of twice a year, according to former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer, who told the House Oversight Committee that the senior Biden did not talk shop during those calls.

Another assertion by Joe Biden has proved false: His claim during the 2020 presidential debates that Hunter had not earned any money from business deals involving China. In a recent court appearance, Hunter himself gave the lie to that contention. Pere Biden’s debate contention recently earned him a four-Pinocchios rating from The Washington Post fact-checker.

Now, none of this suggests any illegality on the president’s part, but it certainly sparks (or furthers) some legitimate concerns about the past relationship between a prominent father and a son clearly hoping to surf his paternal coattails professionally.

President Biden’s counterproductive posture comes even as House Republicans are involved in a protracted assault on his integrity. Although the House Oversight Committee’s keystone cops investigation has generated no end of sensational claims, a distinct pattern has emerged: Upon inspection, the supposed evidence on which those allegations were based dance away like a mirage in the desert sun.

Take the allegation that an executive at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden $5 million bribes. At its core is an unsubstantiated report of an FBI source who claimed to have heard such an allegation from the Burisma executive, even while acknowledging he couldn’t verify it.

So are there tapes of the supposed briber’s conversations with the Bidens, as the GOP once suggested? If so, they haven’t emerged.

More significantly, were there actually bribes?

Asked the latter by a hopeful Sean Hannity, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy repeatedly dodged, while the man who has done so much to fan the flames, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, struck an agnostic attitude.

“I don’t know if the allegations are true or not,” he replied when reporters asked.

No matter. For the GOP’s purposes, it’s fine to simply float it all out there on compliant conservative media and let it ricochet around as a virtual truth in the right-wing-media echo chamber.

If there’s nothing to any of this, I’d like to hear the president declare that, and at some length. I’d also like to hear what he has to say about GOP allegations that significant streams of foreign cash flowed to various family members’ accounts, though not to Joe Biden himself.

And I’d like to know if he ever thought to caution his son about trying to get rich by advancing the notion that he, through his father, could influence US policy.

The answer to that last question seems to be no — and that apparent failure is part of what has created this continuing headache for the administration.

Now, with the appointment of a special counsel, the Hunter situation has become a political issue likely to dog the president through the end of his term.

Having put his party in the uncomfortable position of supporting an octogenarian incumbent seeking reelection to one of the world’s most grueling jobs, Joe Biden needs to assuage doubts here. That means addressing the Hunter queries head on when they come — as they inevitably will during the campaign.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.