State owes families in need of ‘day hab’ services an explanation

As a special needs attorney for the past 35 years, I can attest to the importance of these federally funded day treatment programs for some of our most vulnerable residents. With the wave of de-institutionalization in the 1980s, community day habilitation programs were intended to provide medically complex people with close-to-home access to licensed medical and clinical practitioners for developing their independence, preventing deterioration, and avoiding institutionalization.

Jason Laughlin’s article concerning the collapse of the Commonwealth’s day habilitation programs for medically complex, developmentally disabled people in the community sheds a spotlight on this human tragedy (” Not enough care to go around ,” Page A1, Aug. 10).

The silence from MassHealth and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services about the severity of this problem is especially stunning. MassHealth knows exactly how many day habilitation programs exist, since it is the state’s Medicaid administrator for managing the federal dollars funding these programs. Moreover, as the lead referral agency for these day hab programs, the Department of Developmental Services’ service tracking systems can easily quantify the number of DDS consumers languishing without these services.

Well before the COVID-19 emergency, MassHealth and DDS failed to ensure a vibrant workforce environment with a living wage. Not surprisingly, a lack of qualified staff is now a major operational problem. With an estimated 2,000 individuals confined to their group residences 24/7, new “mini-institutions” of isolation and deterioration have been created.

The Healey administration should come clean with the public, guardians, and families about the severity of this problem. Only then can we get on the constructive road to building a practical solution for rebuilding this valuable workforce.

Daryl Every

Milton





Small mercies

On a recent Saturday, I gathered with my cousins for our annual family reunion. All, like me, retired, recounted their recent and upcoming travels to Europe, the Caribbean, Texas, and the Carolinas.

When you are the primary caregiver of an adult child with complex needs, you take microvacations. If fortunate enough to have secured appropriate day hab services, for six hours a day Monday through Friday you are granted a respite from the routines so thoroughly described by reporter Jason Laughlin in his front-page article. One for which you are especially grateful following the 14-month interruption during the pandemic.

It’s not the Azores. But it’s something.

Judith T. Heerlein

Georgetown