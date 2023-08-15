How states can thoughtfully unwind Medicare coverage

Prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration in 2020, more than 12 percent of adults and 11 percent of children experienced Medicaid coverage disruption of up to a year. This churn — or disruption of coverage — results in people being more likely to delay care, refill prescriptions less, and receive less preventive care. Individuals can experience churn for several reasons, including an increase in income or, more commonly, for procedural reasons, such as not completing renewal packages in time, often stemming from out-of-date mailing addresses or language and literacy barriers.

Last week KFF estimated that, based on the most current data from 44 states and the District of Columbia, at least 4.5 million people in the United States have fallen off the Medicaid rolls since April 1 . These rates of disenrollment range from 72 percent in Texas to 8 percent in Wyoming. While data are still being tabulated for Massachusetts, close to 69,000 residents have been disenrolled from Medicaid as of June. The devastating consequences of Medicaid’s unwinding of continuous coverage deserves immediate attention.

As a primary care physician practicing at a safety net hospital for 18 years, I have seen the devastating impact of Medicaid churn on my patients. One middle-aged gentleman, whom I met over 10 years ago, had undiagnosed diabetes, high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression when he first came into the clinic. We worked to find creative solutions to increase his physical activity, healthy foods, sleep, and new medications in his life already complicated by multiple jobs to support his family.

Slowly, his physical health and mood improved. Over the years, however, he started to miss appointments and, when he did come, his diabetes and blood pressure numbers were high. Each gap in care was one when he had fallen off the Medicaid rolls and was not able to get his medications or access care. Each time, we were able to assist in reenrolling him, getting medications delivered to his home, and ensuring that he had the support he needed both physically and emotionally. However, these long lapses of high sugars and high blood pressures took a massive toll on his body and his kidneys deteriorated to the level that he is now on dialysis several times a week. His insurance churn left him physically and emotionally vulnerable and financially strained and has probably been far more costly to our state and country than if he had been able to maintain his Medicaid insurance.

The chaos of this Medicaid churn quieted in 2020 when the COVID public health emergency was declared and Medicaid paused reenrollment requirements. Individuals and families were finally able to rely on their Medicaid coverage and the rolls grew larger than ever. However, with the end of the emergency on April 1, all states are now required to unwind their Medicaid rosters and all eligible individuals are asked to reenroll. This despite increased levels of homelessness, the burdens of poverty and chronic conditions, a national mental health crisis, and increased difficulty accessing an overwhelmed health system.

Despite the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services cautioning states to move slowly and carefully through the unwind, some states have opted to accelerate the reenrollment process, leading to rapid declines in Medicaid’s numbers. In Texas, more than 500,000 Medicaid enrollees were dropped in just one month. Nationally, up to 75 percent of disenrollments are for procedural reasons — in other words, people are losing their Medicaid coverage because they aren’t filling out their reenrollment packages correctly.

If left unchecked, this Medicaid unwind will mean that millions could end up just like my patient. This loss — even if temporary — has irrevocable impacts on individuals, families, the future of our health care system, and our economy. How can states thoughtfully unwind Medicaid coverage?

Although Medicaid has published a road map for the unwinding and some states, including Massachusetts, are working hard to follow it, there are several lessons from the pandemic that are critical to revisit.

Among them:

▪ Trust the experts in the community. Let community leaders tell state leaders what works in each community — through both appropriate language and cultural approaches — for reenrollment.

▪ Change communications strategies. People often do not read letters sent to their homes. States must creatively use different platforms of communication such as social media, messaging on public transportation, etc., to inform communities about Medicaid reenrollment and why it matters.

▪ Show up where people live, play, learn, and worship. States must work with leaders from public libraries, community centers, schools, and centers of faith and have them be partners in this effort.

▪ Build on the public-private partnerships that were critical during the pandemic. When Massachusett needed to disseminate more COVID tests, it worked with private entities like CIC Health to quickly erect hundreds of testing sites in schools and communities. Government cannot do this important work alone.

▪ Finally, use the power of stories. We cannot understand what we have not lived. State leaders must listen carefully and thoughtfully to those in our communities who have experienced the devastating impacts of insurance loss and use their stories to continue to drive this critical work.

By learning from people who have experienced Medicaid churn about how it actually feels, state leaders can better navigate the choppy waters of the Medicaid unwind.

Dr. Katherine Gergen Barnett is vice chair of Primary Care Innovation and Transformation in the Department of Family Medicine at Boston Medical Center, an associate professor at the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, an associate at Harvard’s Center for Primary Care, and a health innovator fellow at the Aspen Institute.