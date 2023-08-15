The Biden administration proposed good new Title IX rules. When will it implement them?

Campus procedures for sexual assault cases have become a political football over the last decade. The administration of former president Barack Obama tightened the guidelines, which the administration of Donald Trump then rescinded. Biden has now proposed restoring many of the Obama-era policies .

That is why the Biden administration must end any further delay in implementing new rules under Title IX governing, among other things, how school officials handle sexual harassment and assault allegations. Originally scheduled to be released in May , well ahead of the new school year, the new rules have been pushed back until at least October.

At colleges and universities across the nation, the beginning of classes also means the start of a perilous period called the “red zone.” That is the time, from August to November, when rates of reported sexual violence by students are highest.

The proposed new rules would by default require school officials to use a “preponderance of evidence” standard for sexual assault and harassment claims instead of a “clear and convincing evidence” standard set by Trump-era rules (though the Trump standard would still be allowed in some circumstances). It would also scuttle the requirement set by the previous administration that required colleges and universities to hold live hearings, instead allowing those making claims of sexual misconduct to be interviewed privately. That would give greater protection to accusers, who are often deterred or intimidated by the live testimony requirement, while also assuring the ability of those accused to assess the accusers’ and other witnesses’ credibility, thus protecting their due process rights.

The practical effect of Trump-era rules is that it has too often become much harder for survivors of sexual assault to be heard and to prove their allegations. They have also created confusion among school administrators about how to handle such claims. The result: In some cases, including some in Massachusetts, some assailants who have been criminally convicted of assault still elude accountability from their college or university.

The Title IX process was never meant to be more arduous, complicated, and time consuming than the criminal justice system. And survivors, whether their assailants are criminally convicted or not, should not be faced with the additional burden of having to change schools or drop out to avoid facing those who abused them. But that is the precise effect that Trump-era rules have had.

There are other crucial changes in the new regulations, such as boosted protections for pregnant and parenting students. The new rules would also, for the first time, include protections for transgender and nonbinary students.

The Biden administration attributed the delay to the overwhelming volume of public comments it received — more than 240,000 — on the proposed rule revisions. But many of those comments, including those from Massachusetts Department of Higher Education Commissioner Carlos E. Santiago only underscore the urgent need for quick action.

The preponderance of the evidence standard “appropriately ensures fairness to both complainants and respondents by giving equal weight to their respective accounts,” Santiago stated in his comments. At the same time, the rule allows for flexibility for administrators in states where state law, collective bargaining agreements, or other regulations require the more stringent clear and convincing evidence standard in certain circumstances.

The administration must avoid any further delay in the final regulations. In the meantime, colleges and universities must prepare for changes to their own policies and procedures in anticipation of the new rules so that they can be implemented quickly. The horrifying yearly “red zone” of predictably high cases of sexual assault can be reduced with clear and real protections for students and consequences for perpetrators.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.