The Georgia indictment against Trump: Five reasons why it matters

The codefendants include former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and six lawyers working with or for Trump, including Rudolph Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell .

On Monday, a grand jury in Fulton County, Ga., indicted Donald Trump and 18 others on 41 counts for trying to interfere with the state’s 2020 election.

▪ RICO. Trump and all 18 others stand charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act. It provides a framework for prosecutors to tell jurors an integrated story of a defendant’s crime operation.

The statute, which was passed in the 1980s to fight organized crime, ironically enough, packs a punch. Five years in prison is the mandatory minimum sentence for anyone convicted under it; 20 years is the maximum.

Advertisement

But RICO was never intended for use against only classic mob bosses. In the 1970s, then-US Attorney Rudolph Giuliani deployed it against Wall Street “junk bond” king Michael Milken for engaging in financial fraud. As a federal prosecutor, I obtained a RICO conviction of a real estate businessman who swindled banks.

RICO statutes make it unlawful to acquire or hold an interest in an enterprise, even one formed lawfully, through a “pattern of racketeering.” In the Georgia indictment against Trump, the “enterprise” consists of the 19 codefendants’ alleged organization running the fake elector scheme and other unlawful attempts to overturn the election.

A “pattern of racketeering” means two or more “predicate” crimes on a long statutory laundry list. The predicate crimes in the Georgia indictment include false statements and writings, forgery, perjury, and other crimes.

With a potential five-year minimum sentence under RICO, watch for some of Trump’s codefendants to turn on Trump after pleading to lesser crimes.

Advertisement

▪ Coconspirators. While indicting a conspiracy’s kingpin is important, so is holding his enabling lieutenants to account. As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose office brought the case against Trump, said on Aug. 4, “[I]f someone broke the law in Fulton County, Georgia, then I have a duty to prosecute.”

The Georgia grand jury indicted six lawyers for committing crimes against democracy. Attorneys have a preeminent part to play in ensuring obedience to constitutional norms and guidelines. Punishment imposed on lawyers found guilty of crimes that undermine the Constitution against democracy powerfully reinforce the obligation to abide by its foundational rules.





▪ Fake electors. The Trump campaign’s fraudulent scheme to manufacture phony electoral certificates of “fake” electors was designed to provide a pretext for then-vice president Mike Pence, while presiding over Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, to reject or delay the certification of Joe Biden’s election. The scheme could succeed only if enabled by Republican state officials. Holding such officials accountable, as this indictment does, will have future officials hesitating before thinking that the ends of power justify unlawful means.

▪ States’ rights. In America’s system of federalism, states are separate sovereign entities with different laws from those of the federal government. As Willis told reporters earlier this month, “[W]e’re concentrating on . . . things that impacted Georgia.”

Notable example: The Georgia indictment alleges that part of the criminal enterprise was the Trump team successfully soliciting supporters to take unlawful possession of two Georgia voting machines in Coffee County. On Saturday, CNN reported that Willis has email messages to them from Trump’s operatives indicating that the illegal election machine taking was organized.

Advertisement

Running federal elections is a state prerogative. The US Constitution’s “Electors’ Clause” says that states “shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct . . . Electors” who choose the president.

Similarly, the Constitution’s “Elections Clause” provides that it is state legislatures that prescribe how federal elections for Congress are run, with the proviso that Congress may override the states’ rules. Presidents’ roles are limited to “tak[ing] care” that Congress’ laws are “faithfully executed.”

That’s decidedly not what Trump was doing in Georgia after the 2020 election when he intervened solely in his own favor. Notice that in his infamous Jan. 2, 2021 recorded phone call, Trump insisted that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “find 11,780 votes,” one more than he needed to win. He made no mention of other federal officials elected on the same ballot.

Willis — Fulton County’s first Black woman district attorney — is protecting her state’s right to run a presidential election free of Trump’s intrusion. There’s poetic irony there for those who remember how the words “states’ rights” have been used as code for defending segregation in states like Georgia.

▪ No presidential self-pardon. US presidents have no authority to pardon individuals for state crimes or to order a state to end a prosecution or drop opposition to an appeal by Trump if he is convicted in Georgia.

Advertisement

Of course, if Trump is elected president, his Justice Department will ensure that he cannot be tried or serve time while in office. On the other hand, should another Republican win the GOP nomination and be elected, that president could not pardon Trump for a state crime or stop its prosecution.

The Georgia charges come last in a string of indictments against Trump, but they remind us that no one, not even a former president, is above the law.

Dennis Aftergut, a former federal prosecutor, is of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy.