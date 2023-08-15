Photos: Lahaina residents return to a paradise lost after wildfires

A week ago, unprecedented wildfires tore through Lahaina, Maui. Today, search and rescue efforts continue as the death count approaches 100 in the Hawaiian oceanfront town. Nearly 3,000 structures were destroyed, and authorities are working to find housing for those displaced by the disaster. The photos below show the stark devastation from the past week in what is being called one of the deadliest wildfires in American history. The oceanfront of Lahaina, Maui, has been reduced to ashen dust of destroyed buildings and cars. Go Nakamura/The New York Times Honolulu Fire Department responders checked vehicles in Lahaina on Friday. GO NAKAMURA/NYT Incinerated cars along Front Street in Lahaina. Philip Cheung/NYT J.P. Mayoga (right), a chef at the Westin Maui, Kaanapali, and his partner, Makalea Ahhee, hugged on their balcony at the hotel and resort on Sunday. About 200 employees are living there with their families. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press Lianu and Zeran Harris peered out as volunteers watched truckloads of donated food and supplies depart for Lahaina on Thursday from Maalaea, Maui. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times Residents began to filter back to the burn zone where hundreds of homes and buildings were destroyed by wildfire in Lahaina. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times Embers still glowed along some areas of Kula, forcing a resident to cool her feet with a garden hose on Saturday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Cars backed up for miles on the Honoapiilani Highway after residents were allowed back into some devastated areas on Friday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images In some areas, including Ma'aleea, residents were not allowed to pass a checkpoint to return to their homes on Saturday. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times Jesus Vasquez sat in his van as he waited to return to his home near Lahaina on Thursday. He and other evacuees camped in a parking lot along the Honoapiilani Highway, hoping to be allowed back into Lahaina. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, formed an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday to unload donations from a boat. Rick Bowmer/Associated Press Lahaina, an epicenter of culture for the Indigenous Hawaiians, was once the seat of government in the islands. Now, much of it has been destroyed. Philip Cheung/The New York Times An attendee sobbed during a church service held in a coffee shop in Lahaina, on Sunday. Go Nakamura/The New York Times Margo Graziano comforted a rescued cat in Lahaina, two days after it was devastated by wildfire. Go Nakamura/The New York Times Cora Hyland helped set up tents on Friday outside the Kihei, Hawaii, home of Paul Romero for people displaced by the wildfires. Matt McClain/The Washington Post Attendees embraced during a church service at King's Cathedral in Kahului. The church has been converted into an emergency shelter and center. Stephen Lam/Associated Press