Photos: Lahaina residents return to a paradise lost after wildfires

A week ago, unprecedented wildfires tore through Lahaina, Maui. Today, search and rescue efforts continue as the death count approaches 100 in the Hawaiian oceanfront town. Nearly 3,000 structures were destroyed, and authorities are working to find housing for those displaced by the disaster. The photos below show the stark devastation from the past week in what is being called one of the deadliest wildfires in American history.

The oceanfront of Lahaina, Maui, has been reduced to ashen dust of destroyed buildings and cars. Go Nakamura/The New York Times



