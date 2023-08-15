Celtics to face Nets, Raptors, Magic and Bulls in NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament

The Celtics’ group play matchups for the inaugural in-season tournament were released on Tuesday.

Boston, which will compete in the Eastern Conference’s Group C, will face the Nets at home on Nov. 10 before visiting the Raptors on Nov. 17 and the Magic on Nov. 24. It will conclude group play at TD Garden against the Bulls on Nov. 28.

Group play games will count toward the regular-season standings, too. The winner of each of the six groups as well as one wild card with the next-best group record in each conference will advance to the quarterfinals. Quarterfinal games will be hosted by the higher seeded teams before the semifinals and finals are played in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9.