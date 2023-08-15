Colts waste little time in naming rookie Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback

Richardson’s regular-season debut, Sept. 10 against Jacksonville, will mark the seventh straight year Indianapolis has had a different Week 1 starter. It began when Scott Tolzien replaced the injured Andrew Luck in 2017. The Colts are hoping Richardson’s ascent to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart ends the revolving door.

Anthony Richardson’s first NFL start convinced the Indianapolis Colts that he’s ready to keep the job. Three days after the fourth overall draft pick made his pro debut in a preseason game at Buffalo, coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday ended the suspense by naming Richardson the Colts’ opening day starter.

“I just started working my tail off every day,” Richardson said. “I didn’t want to come here and make it seem like everything was handed to me because it definitely shouldn’t be.”

When the Colts reported to training camp on July 25, general manager Chris Ballard insisted the team wouldn’t rush Richardson onto the field. Instead, Indy wanted to make sure the rookie was ready to play.

Richardson opened camp splitting first-team snaps with veteran Gardner Minshew but worked most of last week with the starters. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason and was understandably disappointed by Steichen’s decision.

“You’re hurt, obviously, you put so much time into something,” Minshew said. “But I’m really excited for Anthony, man, I think he’s going to be really special. He’s got a great opportunity here, and we’re going to try to figure out what’s next.”

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett participated only in individual drills, a day after he left the field with a foot issue during the first of two joint practices in Philadelphia with the Eagles.

Garrett, who matched his team single-season record of 16 sacks in 2022, walked off Monday midway through the workout. Coach Kevin Stefanski kept Garrett out of any team drills Tuesday against the defending NFC champions.

Garrett was one of three Browns starters who went down Monday. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin sustained a concussion and is league protocols. Also, top cornerback Denzel Ward was back after leaving Monday with an illness.

When asked whether there was any update on defensive tackle Chris Jones, whose holdout over a new contract has stretched past the first preseason game, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid replied simply: "No." … Jordyn Brooks was activated off the physically unable to perform list, less than eight months after the Seattle Seahawks linebacker tore the ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets … Recently signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not present at the Buffalo Bills' practice, with the team announcing the 31-year-old intends to retire after seven NFL seasons … Las Vegas Raiders backup left tackle and former starter Brandon Parker will miss his second season in a row after being placed on injured reserve. No reason was given for why Parker was given that designation.




























