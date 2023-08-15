David Krejci is done as a Bruin, but he may not be done playing hockey

Krejci said the chance to play for Czechia in the 2024 World Championships is something that has been on his mind.

“Yeah, it is,” Krejci, 37, said when asked if playing professionally in Europe and/or representing his native Czechia in international play was still a possibility. “I retired from the NHL because I know my body can’t take the whole season. I have things that I would have to get done, which would involve surgeries, and at my age I’m not ready to do that. I don’t want to do that anymore.”

David Krejci is saying goodbye to the NHL, but the now-former Bruin confirmed Tuesday he’s only saying “see you later” to hockey.

“The World Championship is in Prague, my hometown. I’ve never played there,” Krejci said. “So, that’s something that, it’s just kind of in the back of my head.”

It’s in the way back right now as Krejci, who missed three games of the Bruins’ lone playoff series last spring because of an upper-body injury, is focused on healing and home life.

“I’m going to be with my family,” he said. “I’m going to be here [in South Carolina]. I’m going to be celebrating Christmas here.”

Following the holiday, Krejci will assess how he feels before possibly joining a team to get in shape for the Worlds, which will start in mid-May.

“If at some point [after] Christmas I feel like, ‘Let’s get ready,’ [I’ll] play a couple months somewhere in Europe, get ready for the World Championships, get it done in two weeks, come back home,” he said. “So, that’s something I’m thinking about, but if it happens? We’ll see.

“But I’m definitely not going to play anywhere the whole year. If I decide to keep going, then it would definitely be after New Year’s. But we’ll see what happens.”

According to sources plugged into the Czechia hockey landscape, Krejci could consider tuning up for the tournament with Pardubice or Trinec. Krejci played with Olomouc during his 2021-22 hiatus away from Boston, but one hockey source in Czechia doesn’t believe Krejci would return there.

Krejci is no stranger to international play. He played in multiple World Championships at several levels — he won bronze in the 2012 and 2022 seniors, the 2005 juniors, and the 2004 under-18 — and also suited up at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Krejci’s presence would be welcome for Czechia, as he’s long had a reputation as a big-game player. Case in point: He led the NHL in postseason scoring in 2011 and 2013.

When Krejci decides to hang up the Bauers for good, he said he will turn to golf and tennis to help fill the competitive void. He’d like to keep his hand in hockey, but he doesn’t see himself behind a bench.

“That’s a question I’ve been asked, and I’ve been thinking about that,” Krejci said. “But I was coached by, like I said in my statement, by, especially in the NHL all those coaches I had, they’re world-class coaches. They’re some of the best in the world. And there’s no way I can do what they do.

“They’re so smart. They’ve been around the league for a long time. They know what to do. They know how to grow with the game. It keeps changing and they’re really good at it. I don’t have it in me.”

Evaluating talent, however, is a different story.

“Scouting, that could be something I think I could see myself doing if I want to do it. I don’t know,” Krejci said. “I don’t want to do anything right now, to be honest. But, yeah, down the road, you never know. I definitely want to be involved in hockey in some way or another. But not right now.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.