For David Krejci, and Patrice Bergeron, the ending could have been so much sweeter

But still, even without the element of surprise, and even with the sincerity of the 37-year-old’s career reflections, it hurts. Two of the best players in franchise history are gone now, with Krejci following team captain Patrice Bergeron into retirement. The backbone of the team’s top two lines for so long, centermen with the skills both on and off the ice that helped build a winning culture, Stanley Cup champions who always knew how to step up in the playoffs, they leave the NHL with the same prideful mantra: Once a Bruin, always a Bruin, only a Bruin.

The second half of the 1-2 Bruins retirement punch officially landed, and the ever-classy David Krejci predictably softened the blow. With the smooth delivery that characterized his sublime playing days, Krejci delivered a thoughtful, heartfelt goodbye during the Tuesday Zoom interview that followed his Monday statement that he was retiring from the NHL.

And yet their departures leave us with an unmistakable sense of melancholy, the lament of a wasted last season in Black and Gold, when a script seemingly written for a Stanley Cup Hollywood ending collapsed in a first-round playoff disaster.

Bergeron and Krejci will surely relish forever the record-setting regular season that saw the Bruins win the Presidents’ Trophy and delight TD Garden’s sold-out crowds. They will always be able to include the best statistical season in NHL history among their many accomplishments.

But they would have traded it all for another Cup to go with the one they won in 2011, to ride into the hockey sunset the way Bill Russell once did with the Celtics, or John Elway and Peyton Manning both did in Denver, carrying their championship trophy on the way out.

The hockey gods had other ideas, writing a different story, the one that saw former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy gain his redemption in Las Vegas, the one that left the Bruins with little more than a pile of unanswerable what-ifs.

“The last year is always going to be there; five, 10, 20 years from now, it will still be there, and it’s always going to be a lost opportunity, that’s sport,” Krejci said. “Just like 2019. I think the NHL is the hardest trophy to win, and you could see it this year, with Florida going from the 8-spot all the way to the final.

“If that was soccer, playing in the English Premier League, the best team in the league gets a cup and you go home and get ready for next year. That’s what I like about hockey and that’s what I love about the playoffs. It starts from zero.

“It didn’t happen, and that’s why it’s the hardest trophy to win in the world. I don’t take for granted that I have that ring on my finger from 2011.”

Like Bergeron before him, Krejci said his body could no longer take the rigors of a full NHL season, revealing Tuesday that he would have required surgery just to get back on the ice. Like his fellow veteran (Bergeron recently turned 38), he is content — make that eager — to leave the travel schedule behind and spend more time with his growing family.

The decision to walk away is never easy, and both men have more than earned the right to do it on their own terms. But doing it now just reinforces the lingering shock and disappointment of that Game 7 overtime loss on home ice to the Panthers in Round 1, of the third-period lead the Bruins couldn’t protect in the game, of the 3-1 lead they couldn’t protect in the series, of the value of the team’s top two centers, both of whom succumbed to injury throughout the seven-game slog.

They were so deeply missed on and off the ice, and the team was so disjointed and out of sync by the time they returned that the damage was done.

Now the Bruins have to go on without them, leaving the leadership mantle to the likes of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy. They are left to watch and root from afar for their former teammates to take another shot at that elusive title, one they wanted so much to win with them last year, believed so much they would win with them last year, lament so much they couldn’t end their careers by winning it all last year.

As Krejci was wrapping up his comments Tuesday, when he rightfully declared he was “trying to look back at my whole career, understand all those things I accomplished and how hard it was to do that, the sacrifice everybody made to be able to chase my dreams, to really go down memory lane and appreciate those things and not think about just the last year,” he said this:

“I gave it my all. … I left everything I had out there at the end.”

The phrasing sounded so familiar, I went back to Bergeron’s recent farewell press conference in Boston.

“I think the one thing I’ll definitely say is I left everything out there,” Bergeron said. “I have no regrets on anything, and I gave it my all.”

In a perfectly scripted Boston hockey world, that “all” would have been rewarded with another Cup. Unfortunately, as sports so often teach us, reality often gets in the way. Our short-term memories will forever lament what might have been, even while the long-term view absolutely appreciates all that it was.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.