David Krejci was the under-appreciated star at the heart of a Bruins revival, and his farewell marks the end of an era

How fitting for a guy whose game, exquisite and subtle and complete, and typically extra bold come playoff time, would have been a fit in any NHL era, even including the future. But at age 37, Krejci explained, ultimately it was his body that told him his time had run out. The big hand and the little always decide when it’s time to hand over the stick.

David Krejci said his formal goodbyes on Tuesday, via a video Zoom session with the media that would have been felt like a bit of George Jetson futuristic wizardry back when the superb center made his Bruins debut in 2007.

Advertisement

“Would have been nice to have at least two,” lamented Krejci, noting his name has been chiseled into the Stanley Cup only once, for the win here in 2011. “But it’s really hard to win that trophy.”

Three weeks after teammate and soul brother Patrice Bergeron called it fini, Krejci followed, as was expected. In a summer’s blink, Penn & Teller, makers of so much offensive magic, exited stage left on Causeway Street. They left behind a combined 2,326 regular season games, that one Cup, and perhaps most important, a culture of Spoked-B winning and excellence placed firmly back on the rails.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I remember when I first made the team, the Bruins didn’t make the playoffs much,” recalled Krejci, who came aboard when Marc Savard was the club’s No. 1 pivot, hired on as a free agent with Zdeno Chara to help kickstart the Black and Gold renaissance. “If they did [make the playoffs], they would be out [in the] first round.”

Those were, indeed, dark days in the old West End, the glory years of Big Bad Bruins toughness and Gallery Gods faded and gone. Krejci also recalled being a prospect with AHL Providence, yet to make the varsity, and traveling north to visit a sleepy Causeway Street on game nights.

Advertisement

“TD Garden wasn’t sold out,” he noted. “So I kind of take pride in this, that my first few years, I was lucky to be on good teams and we kind of brought the people back. And ever since, it’s been amazing to play in front of the fans, sell out the arena all the time … that’s kind of what I remember.”

Now, on the cusp of starting the 2023-24 season, the Bruins must figure out how to navigate a future, and particularly an offense, sans Bergeron and Krejci. Chara has been gone for two seasons. Tuuka Rask said so long after a four-game run up Rehab Hill in 2021-22. The carry-through window for another championship with those guys officially has been sealed shut.

The last thread of that enchanting ‘11 Cup win is a 35-year-old Brad Marchand, and, Krejci kiddingly noted, “Who knows how long Marchy’s gonna be around?”

Uh, vibe check, Bruins Nation?

The immediate fix, be it permanent or an emergency AAA roadside patch, will be for coach Jim Montgomery to install Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle into the top two pivot spots, presumably in that Bergeron-Krejci order. For all that they might lack, they do have experience, something that both Bergeron and Krejci couldn’t say upon their ascension as kids to the position of co-drivers of the offense. Zacha (468) and Coyle (785) have a combined CV of 1,253 NHL games.

Advertisement

Which is to say, Zacha and Coyle don’t have to learn the ropes. But they do have to figure out how to tie the knots to form an integrated, consistent offense, starting with a collection of wingers that will include David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, probably James van Riemsdyk, and certainly Marchand.

There are some legit hands among those four forwards, with a combined 1,092 goals scored, eager to be fed.

If Montgomery can’t find the right mix among those six, then he has options such as Trent Frederic, a 35-year old Milan Lucic Redux, and a collection from the land of misfit toys (including Morgan Geekie and Jesper Boqvist among others) for trial-and-error recruitment from the bottom six.

We can’t say much for sure about what’s ahead for the new season, but a safe bet would be to take the under when it comes to betting against last season’s numbers for points percentage (.823) and total goals (305). It looks to be a team that will rely on stout netminding and solid defense to start, while hoping that Zacha and Coyle can mature into the 1-2 rainmaker roles.

If goaltending and defense aren’t up to the added task then that, folks, could be a ticket to a playoff DNQ for the first time here since the back-to-back no-shows in 2015 and ‘16. Goal scoring can evolve. Defense and goaltending don’t enjoy such luxury.

Meanwhile, Krejci will be far away, living with wife and kids in South Carolina (his zoom location on Tuesday). If body and mind allow, he said, he might find a spot to play in Europe after Christmas and maybe suit up for Czehcia in the IIHF World Championship next spring in Prague. The attractions: a short season and a hometown adieu.

Advertisement

For all his time here, his 1,032 games, 231 goals, the Cup, and the revived culture, Krejci was too often underestimated and underappreciated, largely due to the long and ever-expanding shadow of Bergeron. For the thick of his playing days, he was, fittingly, the highest-paid employee in the lineup and easily could have plugged in as the No. 1 center for all but maybe three or four of the league’s other teams.

Bergeron grew to be both captain and team brand, justifiably, but he and Krejci truly were a two-man magic act, though infrequently on stage together, Penn & Teller forever pulling goals and assists out of the hat in separate acts.

It was Bergeron, an equanimous Krejci noted in his farewell, who pushed him to be better, provided him with incentive to drive himself ever harder in summer workouts to be ready for the season to come. Right to the end.

“We had such a good, healthy relationship, a healthy competition,” said Krejci. “I can’t say I was ever jealous at him ... I don’t think he was ever jealous at me. We just kind of did what we did. I tried to be the best version of myself and he tried to be the best version of himself. And we just tried to push each other to be better in a healthy way.”

Advertisement

Now they are gone, symbiotic centers lost to a warm summer wind, leaving us to ponder the void in the winters to come.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.