Dodgers fan names daughter after Mookie Betts following home run promise

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan welcomed a daughter to the world Aug. 7, and in doing so, he held up his end of a deal with Mookie Betts.

While Betts was on deck during the second inning of an Aug. 2 game against Oakland, he struck up a conversation with Giuseppe Mancuso, who said that if Betts hit a home run, he would give his soon-to-be-born daughter the middle name Mookie.

“I turned around and told him, ‘No, don’t do that, man,’ ” Betts, who played for the Red Sox from 2014-19, recalled in a video posted to social media Tuesday. “Your wife wouldn’t like that.”