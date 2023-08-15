Plantar fasciitis forces Kristaps Porzingis to miss Latvia’s berth at World Cup basketball tournament

“After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness,” Porzingis wrote in Latvian, as translated by Google. “This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team—with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, the star of the Latvian national team, will miss the upcoming World Cup due to plantar fasciitis, he posted on X on Tuesday afternoon.

“Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can.”

Latvia, which is preparing for its first ever World Cup appearance, is scheduled to begin group play against Lebanon in the Philippines on Aug. 25. Celtics wing and Canadian national team forward Oshae Brissett withdrew from the World Cup earlier this month due to a knee issue.

The Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Wizards in a three-team trade in June in which guard Marcus Smart was sent to the Grizzlies. Porzingis, 28, had perhaps his best pro season last year, when he averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting a career-best 49.8 percent from the field for Washington.

During his introductory press conference with the Celtics on June 29, he said he believes he is entering the prime of his career.

“You are physically there and mentally, you are getting to a different level,” he said. “I think the work paid off for me. I looked at my game, I looked at how I could be more efficient and just really analyzed myself and it paid off last season, all the work I put in off the court to stay healthy. My body is maturing and getting to that age helped and I believe I have some great, high-level years ahead of me.”

