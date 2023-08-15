Game 119 lineups and notes: Nick Pivetta starts vs. Nationals as Red Sox begin crucial 10-game road trip

A resurgent Nick Pivetta gets the start as the Red Sox begin a crucial 10-game road trip with the first of a three-game set against the Nationals Tuesday night in Washington.
The Sox, winners of five of their last seven games, sit three games behind Toronto in the race for the final AL wild-card spot. While the Nationals remain last in the NL East, they are 7-3 in their last 10 games. On Sunday, Washington rallied with six runs in the ninth to walk-off Oakland, earning its third sweep since July 21 after going nearly two years without one.
Advertisement
Pivetta, a fourth-round pick by the Nationals in 2013, has rebounded after being demoted from Boston’s starting rotation in mid-May, when he had a 6.30 ERA. The 30-year-old Canadian has posted a 2.53 ERA and held opponents to a .155 batting average over his past 14 outings.
Lineups
RED SOX (62-56): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA)
NATIONALS (53-66): TBA
Pitching: RHP Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gray: Rafael Devers 1-3, Adam Duvall 0-5, Reese McGuire 0-0, Trevor Story 2-7, Justin Turner 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-2
Nationals vs. Pivetta: Michael Chavis 0-8
Stat of the day: In his fifth game back from elbow surgery, Trevor Story had three doubles, scored twice, and stole two bases in Sunday’s 6-3 win over Detroit. He became just the third Boston player to record three extra-base hits and two stolen bases in a game, joining John Valentin (1995) and Dom DiMaggio (1941), according to MLB.com.
Notes: After series wins against the Royals and Tigers, the Red Sox face their third straight sub-.500 opponent. They then have three games against the Yankees this weekend before a four-game set against Houston to finish off the trip. ... In 12 appearances (nine starts) against Washington, Pivetta is 1-7 with a 9.54 ERA, allowing 57 hits with 23 walks in 38⅔ innings. ... Gray is 0-1 with a 9.72 ERA over his past two starts. The 2018 second-round pick has given up 10 hits and walked 5 in his last 8⅓ innings.
Advertisement
Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.