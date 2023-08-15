Game 119 lineups and notes: Nick Pivetta starts vs. Nationals as Red Sox begin crucial 10-game road trip

The Sox, winners of five of their last seven games, sit three games behind Toronto in the race for the final AL wild-card spot. While the Nationals remain last in the NL East, they are 7-3 in their last 10 games. On Sunday, Washington rallied with six runs in the ninth to walk-off Oakland, earning its third sweep since July 21 after going nearly two years without one.

A resurgent Nick Pivetta gets the start as the Red Sox begin a crucial 10-game road trip with the first of a three-game set against the Nationals Tuesday night in Washington.

Pivetta, a fourth-round pick by the Nationals in 2013, has rebounded after being demoted from Boston’s starting rotation in mid-May, when he had a 6.30 ERA. The 30-year-old Canadian has posted a 2.53 ERA and held opponents to a .155 batting average over his past 14 outings.

Lineups

RED SOX (62-56): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.16 ERA)

NATIONALS (53-66): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.69 ERA)

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Gray: Rafael Devers 1-3, Adam Duvall 0-5, Reese McGuire 0-0, Trevor Story 2-7, Justin Turner 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-2

Nationals vs. Pivetta: Michael Chavis 0-8

Stat of the day: In his fifth game back from elbow surgery, Trevor Story had three doubles, scored twice, and stole two bases in Sunday’s 6-3 win over Detroit. He became just the third Boston player to record three extra-base hits and two stolen bases in a game, joining John Valentin (1995) and Dom DiMaggio (1941), according to MLB.com.

Notes: After series wins against the Royals and Tigers, the Red Sox face their third straight sub-.500 opponent. They then have three games against the Yankees this weekend before a four-game set against Houston to finish off the trip. ... In 12 appearances (nine starts) against Washington, Pivetta is 1-7 with a 9.54 ERA, allowing 57 hits with 23 walks in 38⅔ innings. ... Gray is 0-1 with a 9.72 ERA over his past two starts. The 2018 second-round pick has given up 10 hits and walked 5 in his last 8⅓ innings.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.