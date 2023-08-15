Red Sox rest weary left fielder Masataka Yoshida to allow him to regroup

Yoshida had hit .236 with a .614 OPS in his last 23 games with one home run in his previous 23 games. His slugging percentage has dropped from .500 in early June to .468.

The left fielder was out of the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Nationals and Red Sox manager Alex Cora suggested that would be the case on Wednesday, too.

“He’ll benefit from [the rest]. You can see it, the way he’s moving and hitting-wise, all the ground balls,” Cora said. “He’s not using his legs. Even on mistakes he’s out in front.

“Good for him that when he struggles, he gets hits anyway. But there’s a lot of ground balls right now, a lot of rollovers.”

In his previous five games, Yoshida grounded into outs 11 times in 20 plate appearances.

That was something Yoshida’s coaches in Japan told the Red Sox to watch out for during the season.

With Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall, Rob Refsnyder, and Alex Verdugo also available to play the outfield, the Sox have the luxury to sit Yoshida.

Protecting Paxton

James Paxton, the scheduled starter on Wednesday, has pitched 80⅓ innings this season, his most since 2019 when he made 29 starts and worked 150⅔ innings for the Yankees.

By design, Paxton has made only two of his 15 starts on four days of rest. He’ll get an extra day again before facing the Nationals.

“I think we’re doing a good job,” Cora said. “He pitched once a week for five straight starts.

Tanner Houck is scheduled to start for Triple A Worcester on Wednesday afternoon against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Polar Park. If that goes well, Houck would start at Houston on Monday with Paxton following on Tuesday.

“I feel great,” said Paxton, who is 7-3 with a 3.36 earned run average. “The extra days have been helpful in terms of strength. But I feel like I could pitch on four days. It’s up to them.”

Altavilla released

The Sox activated righthander Dan Altavilla from the minor league injured list and released him.

The 30-year-old righthander, who has six seasons of major league experience, was signed to a two-year minor league contract in 2022 as he was coming back from Tommy John surgery.

The initial hope was Altavilla could contribute to the major league team late in the ‘22 season. But he was not cleared to pitch until July.

Altavilla pitched four rehab games in the Florida Complex League and four others for High-A Greenville before being released.

Not done yet?

Corey Kluber, who hasn’t appeared in a major league game since June 20 because of shoulder inflammation, may not be done for the season. The righthander will start a throwing program next week. Kluber started a minor league rehab assignment in July and was shut down after two games and four innings . . . Garrett Whitlock will receive a day off for every inning pitched as he works in relief the rest of the season . . . Infielder Adalberto Mondesi, who has been on the injured list all season recovering from knee surgery in May of 2022, has ramped up his activities in Fort Myers. Whether that could lead to his playing this season is uncertain . . . After wearing their lucky blue and yellow City Connect uniforms during the last homestand, the Sox will sport their usual gray road duds on the trip . . . Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran are with the team for this series . . . The Nationals activated righthander Hunter Harvey from the injured list and optioned lefthander Joe La Sorsa to Triple A Rochester. Harvey had a 3.12 ERA and nine saves before being shelved with an elbow sprain a month ago.

