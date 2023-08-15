Red Sox start their longest road trip of the season on a winning note against the Nationals

The Sox (63-56) opened a 10-day road trip with their fifth victory in five games. But they remained 3½ games out in the American League wild card race as the Blue Jays beat the Phillies. 2-1.

He took advantage of it, using five relievers to secure a 5-4 victory before a crowd of 23,516 at Nationals Park.

WASHINGTON — After a day off on Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had nearly a full bullpen at his disposal for Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Brennan Bernardino, John Schreiber, Chris Martin, Josh Winckowski and Kenley Jansen combined on 4⅔ scoreless innings in relief of Nick Pivetta.

Schreiber (2-1) was awarded the win with Jansen collecting his 28th save. He needed only five pitches to convert his 19th consecutive save chance.

In all, Sox pitchers retired 16 of the final 17 Nationals batters to end the game.

Washington manager Dave Martinez also used five relievers. They combined on six scoreless innings and allowed two hits.

The Sox are 9-1 all-time at Nationals Park.

It took 181 pitches to complete the first four innings as 16 batters reached base. The Sox came away with a 5-4 lead.

Alex Verdugo hit the fourth pitch of the game from Josiah Gray into the bleachers in right field as the Sox jumped out ahead. They sent seven men to the plate in the third inning to build a 3-0 lead.

Reese McGuire singled before Gray issued two-out walks to Rafael Devers and Trevor Story. Triston Casas worked the count full and lined a cut fastball into right field to drive in two runs.

Pivetta, who came into the game with a 2.42 earned run average in 18 appearances dating back to May 28, allowed four runs in the bottom of the third.

No. 9 hitter Blake Rutherford singled. Lane Thomas and former Red Sox prospect Joey Menses walked ahead of Keibert Ruiz’s two-run double into the right field corner.

With two outs, Stone Garrett doubled to the same spot to give the Nationals a 4-3 lead.

Pivetta has not allowed four earned runs since May 16. He has a 9.42 ERA in 13 career appearances against the Nationals.

The Sox regained the lead in the fourth inning. Jarren Duran, in a 1-for-24 slump, led off with a single to right and raced to third when Pablo Reyes doubled to left field.

That was the end of the night for Gray. McGuire reached on catcher’s interference, his third time this season. Verdugo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center and Reyes scored on a wild pitch by Robert Garcia.

Gray, who was an All-Star, allowed five runs over three innings.

