Report: Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki’s shoulder injury a mild dislocation

The 27-year-old Gesicki, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason, had emerged over the course of training camp as a dependable red-zone threat, and an overall reliable target for quarterback Mac Jones . An extended absence for the former Dolphin likely means more work for Hunter Henry , as well as backups Scotty Washington , Anthony Firkser , Johnny Lumpkin , and Matt Sokol .

The tight end went down early in the practice session during a tackling drill with linebacker Jahlani Tavai , and was helped off by the medical staff while holding his right shoulder.

Mike Gesicki suffered a mild dislocation of his shoulder during Monday’s Patriots practice in Foxborough, according to a Tuesday report from NFL Media, and the hope is he’s back for Week 1 of the regular season.

The team did not practice Tuesday, ahead of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday with the Packers in Green Bay, Wis. On Saturday night, the Packers will host the Patriots for their second preseason game.

Wells signs on, while two others depart

The Patriots signed linebacker Carson Wells, and released long snapper Tucker Addington and defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell.

The 24-year-old Wells played in 10 games with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL last season, finishing with 45 total tackles and 3½ sacks. The 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pounder had a tryout with the Patriots in June. He was released last August from Cincinnati Bengals camp after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado.

Addington, 26, played in three games with New England last season after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad in late December, following a season-ending injury to long snapper Joe Cardona.

Mitchell played in 16 games with the Patriots last year after signing as a rookie free agent out of Missouri. He finished with eight special teams tackles.

