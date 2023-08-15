Smith sister trio surges to top of Mass. Women’s Amateur Championship leaderboard

A week removed from playing in the US Women’s Amateur Championship in Los Angeles, Molly and Morgan Smith were back on familiar stomping ground in the Bay State, and were joined by their younger sister, Madison, to round out their tour de force.
Playing out of Vesper Country Club, the siblings from Westford carded the three best scores in the second round of the 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship on Tuesday. Molly shot a stellar 2-under 68 while Morgan and Madison tied for second with 3-over 73s at Dedham Country & Polo Club.
Molly Smith earned medalist honors and the top seed for match play at 3-over. She will tee off against Jillian Johnson to start the Round of 32 Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.
Madison, the third seed, was in third at 9-over, and Morgan, the No. 7 seed, finished stroke play in a four-way tie for the fourth at 11-over.
Molly, an 18-year-old incoming freshman at Central Florida, birdied Nos. 4, 9, 15 and 17 to become the only golfer in the first two rounds of stroke play to finish a round under par.
Madison, an incoming sophomore at Westford Academy, showed she belonged in the same conversation as her talented sisters when she made par on 15 of 18 holes to finish at 3-over.
Morgan, the oldest of the three at 19, registered four birdies, but faltered towards the end with double bogeys on Nos. 14 and 17.
Canton High rising senior Mekhala Costello, playing out of Blue Hill Country Club, was tied atop Monday’s results and remains a frontrunner. She earned the No. 2 seed after finishing stroke play five shots behind Molly Smith at 8-over.