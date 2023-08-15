Smith sister trio surges to top of Mass. Women’s Amateur Championship leaderboard

A week removed from playing in the US Women’s Amateur Championship in Los Angeles, Molly and Morgan Smith were back on familiar stomping ground in the Bay State, and were joined by their younger sister, Madison, to round out their tour de force.

Playing out of Vesper Country Club, the siblings from Westford carded the three best scores in the second round of the 120th Massachusetts Women’s Amateur Championship on Tuesday. Molly shot a stellar 2-under 68 while Morgan and Madison tied for second with 3-over 73s at Dedham Country & Polo Club.

Molly Smith earned medalist honors and the top seed for match play at 3-over. She will tee off against Jillian Johnson to start the Round of 32 Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.