World Cup 2023: Spain puts aside its differences and pulls together to reach the final

Spain’s women’s squad has found a way to put aside its club rivalries and the lingering rancor from last fall’s uprising against coach Jorge Vilda and focus on the only thing that matters to all of them — finally winning a championship that everyone knows about.

Who says that players have to be on speaking terms with one another to win the biggest trophy of them all? Where is it written that they have to like their coach? As long as they’re wearing the same jersey and going in the same direction, nothing else matters. This is a soccer team, not a sorority.

Advertisement

“Now we have enormous happiness,” Vilda exulted Tuesday morning after La Roja conquered Sweden, 2-1, on Olga Carmona’s killer strike in the 89th minute to advance to its first Women’s World Cup final against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between England and Australia in Sydney.

Imagine the Jets and Sharks joining forces, with dyspeptic Lieutenant Schrank overseeing them from the sideline. That’s essentially Spain’s situation. Eight of their number play for Barcelona, the continent’s ruler. Eight suit up for Real Madrid, its blood rival.

They’re coached by a man whom 15 players — praised and damned as Las 15 — said they didn’t want to work for any longer. All but three of them were left off the World Cup squad. And yet Spain has created the tournament of its dreams.

“We are a team,” said captain Ivana Andrés, who plays for Real. “We all win, we all lose, and we all have the same responsibility.”

That responsibility is to fulfill the potential that has been building over the past decade and finally to hoist a major trophy.

Olga Carmona was at the bottom of a pileup of delirious Spanish players after scoring the winning goal. Hagen Hopkins/Getty

La Roja haven’t gotten past the European quarterfinals since 1997. They never have made it to the Olympics. They didn’t qualify for the World Cup until 2015, when they finished last in their group. But now Spain has produced what could be its golden generation.

Advertisement

Its under-20 squad is the world champion. So is its under-17 team, which has won the last two crowns. And the senior national team is so deep that it can leave a dozen players home and still be more than competitive.

Not that its progression at this tournament has been easy. Spain took an embarrassing 4-0 whipping from Japan in its group finale. It had to go to extra time to survive the Dutch in the quarterfinals. And the semi was excruciating.

The Spaniards were sure they were moving on after teenaged sub Salma Paralluelo, the heroine of the previous match, pulled the trigger amid a crowd to put her teammates ahead in the 81st minute. But La Roja aren’t built to lock down a match.

Spain is all about going forward, about keeping possession with its “tiki-taka” style of short passes and finally getting the ball to an open shooter.

“That cannot change,” declared Vilda. “That’s what we are. That’s our game.”

It makes for a nerve-racking final 10 minutes. After scoring in the 81st against the Dutch, Spain gave up the lead in the 91st before Paralluelo ended things in the 111th. This time La Roja gave it back in the 88th when Rebecka Blomqvist was left unmarked to slam home the equalizer.

Advertisement

But just as the Swedes were thinking about extra time and perhaps another winning shootout, Carmona scored off a short corner, lofting a shot that hit the underside of the crossbar.

After sweating out eight minutes of stoppage time, Spain had what it came for.

“We’ve shown that this team can deal with anything,” said Paralluelo. “We deserved this.”

It was yet another wrenching exit for Sweden, which has reached the semifinals 17 times in the World Cup, the Olympics, and the European championships and has gone on to win only once, in the 1984 Euros.

“I didn’t think we would experience that again,” said midfielder Kosovare Asllani. “Not in this tournament, given the feeling we’ve had and the tournament we’ve done.”

Sweden, the team that eliminated the United States from this World Cup, once again fell short of its ultimate goal. Hagen Hopkins/Getty

The Tre Kronor had beaten the US, the two-time defending titlists, on penalties. They’d eliminated the Japanese, who were playing the best soccer of anyone in the field. When Blomqvist scored, the Swedes were ebullient — for all of 90 seconds.

“It felt like a punch in the stomach when they managed to take the lead again straight away,” said defender Magdalena Eriksson. “There are no words.”

How much anguish can one country go through? The Swedes went out in the 2019 semis in extra time to the Netherlands. They’ve lost the last two Olympic finals — to Germany on an own goal and to Canada in a shootout.

This one, said the Stockholm newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, was yet another “Svensk kalldusch” — a Swedish cold shower.

Advertisement

“I’m tired of crying big tournament tears,” said Asllani.

The Spaniards were crying, too, but theirs were tears of wonder.

“With soul, with magic, the team keeps overcoming obstacles,” Vilda marveled.

Now, just one remains.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.