‘More than annoying’: German minister cancels Pacific trip after plane mishap

The 23-year-old Airbus A340 aircraft, named the "Konrad Adenauer" after the first chancellor of West Germany, landed in Abu Dhabi to refuel on Monday but returned shortly after takeoff because of a malfunction with the wing flaps.

The canceled visit is just the latest in a string of trips by German officials to be affected by problems with aging government planes. Some experts have ascribed the problems to the policy of buying used aircraft to economize.

BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was forced Tuesday to call off a foreign policy trip to the Pacific region after two failed attempts to fly from the United Arab Emirates to Australia on a government aircraft.

After the plane completed a successful test flight, the foreign minister made a second attempt to fly to Sydney in the early hours of Tuesday, but the plane turned around yet again after the captain informed passengers that the malfunction had recurred. The aircraft ended up circling for two hours while it dumped 80 tons of jet fuel to reduce its landing weight.

"We tried everything, but unfortunately it's logistically not possible to carry out my Indo-Pacific travel without the defective plane," Baerbock posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. "That is more than annoying."

Baerbock's flight to Australia was originally planned on a sister aircraft of the Adenauer, but that plane, too, is out of service.

A spokesperson for the Luftwaffe, Germany's air force, said Tuesday that it will decommission the two aircraft as soon as possible, rather than by the end of 2024, as was originally planned.

Deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner said Monday after the initial delay that the government aircraft are "superbly maintained."

"These planes are maintained to be comparable to any new plane in terms of safety," he said before the second malfunction.

Aviation specialist Gerald Wissel said Tuesday, however, that the glitches ultimately came down to age.

"This is an old aircraft that was previously used by Lufthansa," Wissel said. "That means the operational reliability of the aircraft reduces because they're more prone to errors compared to new aircraft."

Then-Chancellor Angela Merkel and her finance minister, now chancellor, Olaf Scholz, were traveling on the Adenauer to the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires in 2018 when they had to make an emergency landing at Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany. On that occasion, the entire radio system failed because of a maintenance error. Both arrived late in Argentina after flying commercial via Spain, much to the surprise of business-class passengers on the Iberia Airlines flight.

The list of aircraft mishaps for Germany’s government ministers is long. Scholz was stranded in Indonesia after rodents gnawed through electric cables of the Adenauer, and a burst tire on arrival in New York delayed then-Foreign Minister Heiko Maas’s attending a United Nations Security Council meeting in 2019. In May, another flat tire on a government plane stranded Baerbock in Qatar for a day. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also has had his fair share of delays because of such malfunctions.

Aviation industry consultant Heinrich Grossbongardt said some of the reported problems with government aircraft in recent years would have been tolerated on commercial flights.

“If a warning light is flashing on a car, it’s still safe. With aircraft it’s similar,” he said. “But with the government flights, you have a high-profile Cabinet member on board. There are diplomatic, political reasons. They don’t want to make an unplanned state visit, so to speak,” he added, referring to emergency landings in potentially unfriendly countries.

After the string of calamities, the parliament signed off on buying three new Airbus A350 planes for $1.6 billion in 2019. "Absences or late arrivals damage the national interest and the reputation of the Federal Republic of Germany," the Defense Ministry said at the time to justify the purchase. Two of the three aircraft are in operation.

"Until then, Germany had always tried to save money and bought used planes," Grossbongardt said, pointing to the A340s, which were bought from Lufthansa. Their predecessors, which were A310s, were taken over from Interflug, the national airline of the former East Germany, shortly after East and West united.

During the planned trip to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, Baerbock had, among her aims, intended to discuss economic security and Russia’s war in Ukraine. A ceremony for the return of cultural objects to representatives of the Indigenous Kaurna people also had been on her agenda.

According to the German news agency DPA, Baerbock would return to Berlin on a commercial flight.