Aliens and teen reality stars: Welcome to M.T. Anderson’s future

Twenty years later, “Feed” is a timely and eerie read, as is Anderson’s 2017 book, “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” in which two teens pursue a romance — even after they stop liking each other — so that the aliens who’ve colonized the world will watch them. The young humans monetize their love to survive, becoming something like reality stars and influencers for their audience of extraterrestrials.

In his 2002 book “Feed,” characters live in a world where a device in their brains bombards them with advertisements and messages, all while taking their personal data.

New England author M.T. Anderson doesn’t claim to have the power to predict the future, but his readers would say he has a knack for it.

“‘Feed’ was written at a time when I felt like everything in the world was trying to sell to us,” Anderson said. ”Then, ‘Landscape with Invisible Hand’ is this new moment, where it seems like we are always having to sell ourselves.”

Anderson — who won a National Book Award for Young People’s Literature for his 2006 release, “The Astonishing Life of Octavian Nothing, Traitor to the Nation, Volume I: The Pox Party” — recently hopped on a call (not Zoom, just old-school phone) to discuss the big-screen adaptation of “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” in theaters Friday.

The film, helmed by writer-director Cory Finley, stars Asante Blackk as teen protagonist Adam, Kylie Rogers as his girlfriend, Chloe, and Tiffany Haddish and Josh Hamilton as their respective parents, who must navigate unemployment and the wealth gap fueled by the alien takeover.

The author, whose novel is set in Rhode Island (as is the movie), talked about book-to-film adaptations, Finley’s take on his aliens, and how to guess what the world might face next.

Author M.T. Anderson. Lisa Kelly

Q. As a reader of your books, it’s surprising to me that “Landscape with Invisible Hand” is the first to get a film adaptation. All of the titles seem like they’d be hot commodities for films.

A. A lot of my books have been optioned for movies, but this is the first time it’s actually turned into a reality.

Q. I’ll admit that some of us readers are relieved when our favorite books are left alone. How do you feel about your work being adapted?

A. A movie is always going to be a totally different artifact than the book; it needs to be allowed to be its own thing. The insight we have into thought and psychology in a novel, say, is not necessarily going to be conveyed the same way through a movie. I’m not really bothered by that. I think it’s just a different art form with its own constraints.

Kylie Rogers and Asante Blackk star in director Cory Finley’s "Landscape with Invisible Hand." Lynsey Weatherspoon/© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

Q. A thing I love about alien films is the look of the aliens — how they’re designed. What did you think of this one?

A. The way they’ve done them is both repulsive and adorable, which you wouldn’t think would be possible at the same time. [Laughs.] As a writer, I describe the aliens as little as possible. I think there’s maybe one sentence roughly in the book to describe them — that they look kind of like stone coffee tables, and they speak with a fin that scrapes against the side of their body. When they speak, it sounds kind of like someone walking briskly in corduroys. To not describe them leaves a … sense of mystery, whereas, if Cory wants to create a credible sense of alien, he has to go the opposite direction.

Tiffany Haddish and Asante Blackk in "Landscape with Invisible Hand." Lynsey Weatherspoon/© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

Q. People who read your books say things like, “How did he know?” “Feed” even predicted the word “feed,” long before it became a thing we say all day. “Landscape with Invisible Hand” also seems to predict the future.

A. The weirdest coincidence — one I was not even aware of until someone pointed out to me on Twitter — is, I’d totally forgotten that the name of the president in “Feed,” who is swearing all the time and kind of incompetent, is actually Trumbull. As you can imagine, I certainly never had anything in mind with that, other than just choosing a name randomly. More widely, “Feed” and “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” as novels, are satirical, so in a sense, both of them were trying to point out things about the world right at the moment they were written, even though they’re set in the future. Both of them are very deeply rooted in an observation of the world and how it is actually working at that time.

Q. Yet it always seems a step ahead, even the adaptation, which made me think about the current conversation about AI. These aliens in the film trying to use us by observing us, seeing what we create, and duplicating and changing what we do. I might not have projected the AI issues onto the film if I watched it a year ago.

A. For me, the key in predicting the future is not to worry about predicting technology, but to picture the direction in which capitalism will move, because the technology will always follow. I also think it’s ironic right now that the actors in the movie are specifically on strike to try to prevent the world in the movie from coming to pass, right? And I just want to say, for one thing, that I’m not a Writers Guild [of America] member, but AI, and also the way that the income gap is so huge in this country — the book and the movie are both sort of about those things. That’s what the strikes are about. We’re trying to avoid our own tumble into dystopia.

Interview was edited and condensed.