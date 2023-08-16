Celebrity Series of Boston rolls out ticket discounts for the under-35 set

“We really want to get a young and excited crowd,” said Celebrity Series’ Chief Marketing Officer Courtney Burke, who created the $35 Under 35 program. “For many of the artists we present, that energy of the crowd is just so important to them, and they get as much out of the audience as the audience gets out of the performance.” Saxophonist and bandleader Lakecia Benjamin, who performs in December, is one example. “She’s really engaging,” Burke said, “and she has a lot of those moments with the audience where she wants people to participate.”

Arts-loving young folks age 35 and under can get a break on Celebrity Series of Boston events as part of a new program offering tickets at $35 each. The new $35 Under 35 program includes all of the nonprofit’s 50-plus 2023-24-season performances.

Lakecia Benjamin performs as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston Friday, Dec. 1 at the Berklee Performance Center at 8 p.m.

Burke said there’s a regular cohort at performances who take advantage of student deals, but attendance drops off for those in their later 20s and 30s — regular price tickets range from $75 to $200 each. A millennial herself, Burke hopes the program will make tickets more accessible, and diversify audiences that typically skew older.

Aside from the financial incentive, $35 Under 35 aims to build community, with social events and receptions around performances that might appeal to a younger crowd. A $35 Under 35 ticket to November’s Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the Berklee Performance Center includes an invitation to a pre-show gathering at The Bebop, an Irish pub around the corner. “I love those social moments with friends at performances,” said Burke, who plans to organize social meetups around attendees’ interests throughout the year.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway perform Friday, Nov. 17, at the Berklee Performance Center at 8 p.m. Chelsea Rochelle/Celebrity Series of Boston

The October through May season’s first month of performances ranges from piano and percussionist recitals at venues including NEC’s Jordan Hall and the Berklee Performance Center, to a show by Brazilian contemporary dance company Grupo Corpo at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre, and a concert by Broadway’s Audra McDonald and orchestra at Symphony Hall. The first batch of tickets goes on sale Sept. 13. The limited inventory of $35 tickets for each month’s performances will be released at least two weeks ahead of the event, and each purchaser can buy up to two tickets per show.

Celebrity Series also hosts 12 free events this season, including “Jazz Along the Charles,” with some 100 local musicians in 25 jazz ensembles lining 1.5 miles of the Esplanade to play music “composed (or popularized) by women,” on Oct. 7. Grammy Award-winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington opens the showcase.

