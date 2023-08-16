Jonas Brothers, in it for the long haul last night at TD Garden

Back in 2006, when the trio was gaining prominence with their sanitized cover of Busted’s “ Year 3000 ,” it seemed like a fair assumption that the band may not last long enough to make it to a seventh record, let alone one that’s still selling in Y3K. Yet last night in Boston, the former floppy-haired Disney stars set out to prove they’re closer to that mark than the public might imagine, embarking on a marathon-style set that’s typically reserved for older artists who have long surpassed icon status.

A musical group performed for three hours in Boston last night, and for once it wasn’t Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. It was the Jonas Brothers, barreling through five studio albums in their entirety at TD Garden.

Advertisement

At the first of two Boston performances, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas flexed the relevance of their still-growing discography, from the 2007 self-titled debut that first enchanted millions of tween girls, to this year’s sleek addition “The Album.” Deftly weaving between pop-punk smeared with teenage blues — such as early career highlights “S.O.S.” and “Hold On” — and modern pop earworms like “What a Man Gotta Do” and “Only Human,” the brothers retraced their evolution from hustling heartthrobs to mainstays on the Billboard Hot 100. Their thorough trip down memory lane didn’t conveniently omit any of the stumbling blocks, either.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Jonas Brothers fans spotting a famous person in the crowd during their concert at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

As familiar and long-forgotten riffs unlocked troves of memories for millennials, the Jonases reminisced too, reflecting on the band’s prior breakup and “It’s About Time,” the underperforming record that got them booted from Columbia Records. (There’s a reason that their five-album revue begins after that particular sore spot in their discography.)

“We thought it was the end of the road,” Nick confessed to the crowd, gazing 17 years into the past to recall a bygone era of “Pinkberry and flip phones.”

Advertisement

By 9:30 p.m. — not an uncommon time for TD Garden headliners to make their grand entrance — the siblings had already bulldozed through half of their set. While the brothers stepped away for an intermission, an announcer introduced DJ Crazy Times (the stage name for comedian Kyle Gordon) to romp around stage while his viral Eurodance parody “Planet of the Bass” blared in the background. The newly released music video for the song projected color and humorous lyric captions on video screens in the background long enough to offer the Jonases a hard-earned breather. A handful of onlookers recognized the music industry’s current meme; everyone else awaited the JoBros in confused awe.

Despite abbreviating a handful of pre-selected songs, the show stretched until 11 p.m., as the Jonases skated through dozens of deep cuts as one well-oiled instrument. Most fans remained locked in place for the duration, comforted by the steady nostalgia. The fans who didn’t stay, however, revealed far more about the Jonas Brothers’ current reach.

A smattering of empty seats stood out in the show’s final moments. Just an hour or two prior, many of them were filled by children no older than 8 or 9. Their eyes darted around the arena with restlessness, their tiny legs often simultaneously kicking with anticipation. They don’t know anything about froyo or flip phones, or joyful yet fleeting adolescent memories. But they know what they like, and their wish before bedtime was to witness the Jonas Brothers. Those fresh faces are a far better measure of legacy than any minute or hour marker will ever be.

Advertisement

Maybe a seventh Jonas Brothers album moving copies in the year 3000 isn’t such a far-fetched concept after all.



