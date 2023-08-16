UK viewers bring back ‘The Tourist’ for a second season

That success across the pond explains why it is coming back for a second season. On “The Graham Norton Show,” Dornan said that originally, “The Tourist” was going to be a miniseries. “There wasn’t meant to be [a season 2],” he said, “but then that many people watch something and you know how the world works.” It’s due on BBC One later this year, but Max has yet to announce a date.

Who knew? “The Tourist,” a Max series starring Jamie Dornan that premiered in early 2022, was the UK’s most watched drama that year. I can’t say how it did over here, but I can say that it never quite seemed to catch on and generate big buzz. Dornan fans — not insignificant after the “Fifty Shades” movies, “Belfast,” and “The Fall” — no doubt found the six-episode thriller, but otherwise, there were crickets.

I found the first season compelling, at least initially. The first episode gives us Dornan driving across the Australian outback when he’s suddenly being chased by a truck. They crash, and he wakes in the hospital with no memory. He’s simply The Man. Amnesia is a TV drama cliché, but “The Tourist” gives it some freshness and punch as we see some of the more intimate aspects of knowing nothing about yourself, how not having access to your own history is an existential nightmare (as is on “Severance”).

The Man is being chased by a dude with pointy boots, Coen brothers-like, and he’s being helped by a low-level cop (a memorable Danielle Macdonald, who’s in the second season). She may have a crush on him, which throws some kinks in her relationship with her fiancé. Ultimately, the season gets a little twistier than it needs to be, to fill the time. That happens a lot these days. But still, it’s not a bad mystery, as The Man investigates his own life, and I’ll definitely look into season 2 when it arrives on these shores. You might want to take a look at season 1, especially as the summer’s offerings dwindle. It’s available on Max.

