The Boston Bruins this fall will become the third National Hockey League team, and first in the US, to mark its 100th season. And on Wednesday the team will unveil many of the ways it plans on celebrating.

A documentary series on NESN. A new “hall of fame” at TD Garden for fans to explore. A jersey unveiling in a jet hangar. And don’t forget the bear statue, even if its eventual location remains to be determined.

“There’s a lot to be proud of, [with] the history here,” said Bruins chief executive Charlie Jacobs, whose father, Delaware North chairman Jeremy Jacobs, bought the team nearly 50 years ago and remains its primary owner today.

One of the big goals, Charlie Jacobs said, will be to incorporate former players, or “alumni” as he calls them, into the various events.

“The people that were former Bruins ... understand what it means to be a Bruin and perhaps can impart that to our current roster and to this community,” Jacobs said.

Bruins Stanley Cup banners hang above the ice at TD Garden. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Start with the “Centennial Takeoff” planned for the JetBlue hangar at Logan Airport on Sept. 16. That’s when the club’s centennial jerseys and related merchandise will be unveiled, fashion-show style. Working with Adidas and the NHL, the team developed three new uniforms that will be worn during the upcoming season.

On opening night, Oct. 11, the Bruins will hold a “Rafters Reunion” ceremony to bring together alums of the team, before the playing the Chicago Blackhawks at the TD Garden to kick off the season. The following night the team will host a black-tie gala at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel to benefit the Boston Bruins Foundation, an event that will also feature prominent alums as well as current players. The team is currently seeking corporate sponsors for the event.

“Getting our alumni involved is a really big part of it,” said Bruins President, and Hockey Hall of Famer, Cam Neely. “You’re talking about 100 years’ worth of hockey players. The heartbeat of our team.”

Then, in November, the team will release a coffee-table photo book, titled, “Blood, Sweat & 100 Years,” which is also the name of a marketing campaign that the team will launch this fall with the help of local ad agency GYK Antler. Also that month, NESN will air a four-part “docuseries” about Bruins history that will feature interviews with dozens of former and current players.

Sometime in early 2024, the Bruins will open Heritage Hall, a permanent exhibit on the second floor of the TD Garden that celebrates the franchise’s 100-year history, with a collection of B’s artifacts as well as interactive exhibits.

And later next year, the team will host “100 Days of Hockey,” a series of community events, such as hockey clinics and school visits, across New England that will span more than three months and culminate on Dec. 1, 2024, the 100th anniversary of the club’s first game, against the Montreal Maroons.

Still to be determined: When the commemorative bear sculpture, sculpted by Harry Weber, will be done, and where it will stand. (Weber also sculpted the Bobby Orr statue in front of the TD Garden.) Also TBD: The team will be pledging a significant amount of money for what it calls a “legacy project” in Boston, although the location and nature of this project that has not been announced yet, either.

The team has come a long way from its early days as the first National Hockey League franchise in the US, launched by businessman Charles F. Adams in 1924. Adams most notably led the First National Stores grocery chain, later known as Finast. After starting the Bruins, Adams also was part of the group that opened the Suffolk Downs horse track and became a minority investor in the Boston Bruins baseball team. Under the leadership of Adams and general manager Art Ross, the team won the first of six Stanley Cups in 2029.

Harry Webber, the sculptor who created the Bobby Orr statue that now stands in front of TD Garden, is at work on another sculpture of a bear in celebration of the team's upcoming centennial season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

