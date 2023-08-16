CLF sues Quincy chemical plant along Weymouth Fore River, alleging air and water pollution

“The facility’s discharge of pollutants,” CLF’s complaint states, “degrades the rivers’ health and diminishes the use and enjoyment of the rivers.”

Twin Rivers Technologies, which owns a glycerin manufacturing facility in the shadow of the Fore River Bridge, has been sued by CLF for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. The environmental group says the company has been discharging a cocktail of harmful substances into the Fore River, Town River Bay, and the air in the neighborhood.

A chemical plant along Weymouth Fore River in Quincy has come onto the Conservation Law Foundation’s radar.

CLF notified the company of its intention to sue in June, listing Twin Rivers’ violations of environmental regulations, including toxic waste water and storm water discharges and high volumes of pollutants leaking into the air. Manufacturing glycerin, a product used in detergents and rubber products, is a chemically intensive process, usually producing pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and other compounds. It also produces a really strong smell.

“People have complained about the odors and pollution for years,” said Heather Govern, an attorney at CLF. “This odor is very unique, it smells like a chemical but also a soap, which the glycerin operations is causing. The smells are not supposed to permeate and travel.”

For Twin Rivers, it’s the first time they’ve come under major scrutiny from an environment advocacy group.

“Twin Rivers Technologies (TRT) finds the allegations in this lawsuit inaccurate, denies them and will vigorously oppose them in court,” the company wrote in a statement to the Globe. “We demonstrate daily our ongoing commitment to sustainability and compliance which has earned us global, national and regional recognition and a valued positive relationship with the Quincy community. Guided closely by regulators, these efforts will continue in spite of CLF’s unwarranted claims.”

Govern said CLF started looking more closely at the Twin Rivers facility after complaints about it from neighbors increased over the past year. They sued, she said, in hopes of spurring the company into taking some action. CLF is seeking substantial penalties — nearly $65,000 per day per violation for Clean Air Act violations and $118,000 per day per violation of Clean Water Act violations, dating back to 2015 — and alleges Twin Rivers is responsible for more than 100 violations of environmental laws. CLF is also engaged in conversation with Twin Rivers about the alleged violations.

Twin Rivers Technologies is situated in an industrial strip of land by the Fore River, right by a Sprague oil terminal and other manufacturing facilities. But it is also located within half a mile from a Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ Donuts, and other fast food joints frequented by residents.

“There’s a neighborhood, restaurants and parks and beaches, literally 200 to 300 feet away from some of these facilities,” Govern said.

CLF also claims Twin Rivers failed to comply with what is called a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit — a contract that the company willingly enters to set limits to waste they produce.

After several NPDES compliance tests at facilities along this industrial strip in Quincy, Govern said that CLF determined that Twin Rivers was one that stuck out with regards to emitting pollutants above the legal limits. The soapy chemical odor, she said, is also a clear sign that the emissions are from the Twin Rivers facility.

“Clearly something is not going right at the facility,” Govern said. “There needs to be better pollution prevention measures. They’re not following all those good housekeeping measures that maintain a healthy environment for everyone.″

Aruni Soni can be reached at aruni.soni@globe.com. Follow her @AruniSoni.