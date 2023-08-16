EV charging reliability remains an issue for Boston drivers, survey says

Still, that ranked fourth best out of 24 regions of the country in the survey. The Cleveland-Akron-Canton area ranked best with only 12 percent of drivers reporting failed charging, while the Miami-Port St. Lucie-Ft. Lauderdale region ranked last with more than one-third of all drivers reporting problems. New York-Newark ranked 10th with a 21 percent failure rate.

Almost one in five Boston-area EV owners, or 19 percent, reported a failed charging session over the past year, usually because of station outages or malfunctions, according to a survey released on Wednesday by research firm J.D. Power.

Massachusetts’s plan for addressing carbon emissions depends on almost one million drivers shifting from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs by 2030, up from only about 70,000 EV drivers today. The cost of electric vehicles and fear of running out of charge on the road remain two of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption. The state has expanded tax credits to help address the affordability challenge and is building more chargers along major highways. A report by a state interagency task force last week said the state would need 10,000 DC fast chargers by 2030, 15 times the current number.

The J.D. Power survey found overall satisfaction with EV fast charging away from home declined 3 percent from last year to 654 on a scale of zero to 1,000. Tesla drivers, who can access the company’s proprietary charging network, reported much higher satisfaction (745). The company has just begun allowing other brands of EVs to use its network.

“The results of this year’s study should be very concerning to all those involved in the transition from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles,” Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power, said in a statement. “Although the majority of EV charging occurs at home, public charging needs to provide a much better experience across the board — not just for the users of today, but also to alleviate the concerns of skeptical future customers.”

