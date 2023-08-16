Intel and Tower abandon deal after Chinese approval withheld

China has effectively scuttled a $5.4 billion deal by Intel, the Silicon Valley semiconductor giant, in the latest sign of the frayed business ties between China and the United States. Intel, which has long had operations in China, said Wednesday that it had “mutually agreed” to terminate a planned merger with Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli chip manufacturer. The announcement came after China’s antitrust regulators failed to rule on the transaction before a deadline set by the companies. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

Germany takes steps to legalize marijuana

Germany’s ruling coalition approved a scaled-back plan to decriminalize personal use of cannabis in a first step toward a potential broader legalization of pot in Europe’s biggest economy. The draft legislation backed Wednesday by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet would allow adults to possess as much as 25 grams of the drug, the health ministry said Wednesday in an emailed statement. Adults can also grow as many as three cannabis plants for private consumption, and cultivate cannabis on a non-commercial basis for their own use in associations or cooperatives limited to 500 members. The social impact of the law will be evaluated after four years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTO

Electric bus maker files for bankruptcy

Electric bus maker Proterra had support from President Biden, contracts with 135 transit agencies, and $309 million in revenue. But despite that, it couldn’t turn a profit after nearly 20 years and filed for bankruptcy last week. In doing so, it revealed that a diversified business in the growing EV market and millions in government loans weren’t enough to keep it afloat. The Bay Area-based zero-emission bus manufacturer is one of the highest-profile EV company casualties in recent years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

Jamie Oliver is back on track

Jamie Oliver’s businesses have reported an increase in profit and revenues after falling over the last few years. The chef’s businesses, which include cookbooks, television shows, a cooking school, food products, and restaurants, increased revenue to £29.7 million ($37.9 million) for 2022, and paid dividends of £6.8 million. Some areas grew particularly fast: The Jamie Oliver Cookery School increased revenue by 35 percent. Oliver’s businesses have been through a rocky period over the past few years, after the restaurant chain Jamie’s Italian went bust in 2019, leading to the closure of 22 restaurants, the loss of 1,000 jobs, and around £83 million in debt. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERIES

FedEx wants contractors to bolster safety

FedEx is pressuring delivery contractors to improve safety after mounting accidents helped trigger a near-tripling of insurance costs over the decade. FedEx is requiring contractors that deliver packages on behalf of the company’s ground unit to install vehicle cameras and sensors, enhance training, and pay penalties if they incur too many accidents, according to FedEx memos to contractors. A low safety score can also expose these delivery companies to competing bids for their routes and jeopardize their entire business. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Business leaders still don’t like remote work

Business leaders think that the spread of remote work has had more negative effects than positive ones, but they also see the practice becoming ingrained, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Roughly two-thirds of respondents said remote work had a negative impact in four areas: workplace culture, cohesiveness and team environment, communication among employees, and training and mentorship. The upside for employers: more than half said that work-from-home makes it easier to recruit staff, and more than two-thirds said it helps to retain them. The study comes as high-profile companies from Citigroup to Amazon are pushing to get more of their workers back in the office. The shift to remote work during the pandemic is enduringly popular with employees, but corporate chiefs worry it’s making their businesses less productive. Commercial property markets, and downtown businesses like restaurants, have also taken a hit. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla cuts prices in China twice in a week

Tesla made its second round of price cuts in China this week, further fueling concerns the carmaker is reigniting a price war. The company reduced the price of Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles in inventory by as much as 70,000 yuan ($9,600) to 754,900 yuan and 836,000 yuan respectively, according to a statement published on its official WeChat account on Wednesday. The move comes just two days after Tesla marked down the Long Range and Performance versions of the Model Y SUV by 14,000 yuan and extended an insurance subsidy for the base version of the Model 3 sedan, keeping the perk in place through the end of next month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEIGHT LOSS

Slimfast loses out to new drugs

Sales of SlimFast, the meal replacement shakes, have dropped in the United States as people turn to new blockbuster weight-loss drugs instead. Consumption of Slimfast was down 33 percent in the 12 weeks to July 16 compared with a year earlier, according to Glanbia, the owner of the brand, which released its first-half earnings statement on Wednesday. Injectable drugs to help people lose weight have taken the diet market by storm. Demand for Wegovy in particular has boosted the market value of its maker, Novo Nordisk, to more than $400 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

The Netherlands surprisingly slips into recession

The Dutch economy unexpectedly succumbed to its first recession since the pandemic on weakness in both consumer spending and exports. Gross domestic product fell 0.3 percent from the previous three months between April and June, the statistics office said Wednesday. The result follows the first quarter’s 0.4 percent revised slide and falls well short of the 0.2 percent growth seen in a Bloomberg survey. The Netherlands must now confront economic pain alongside the political upheaval sparked by the resignation of long-time Prime Minister Mark Rutte. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CELL PHONES

The red button stays put

Almost a week after the Apple faithful collectively gasped at the first evidence that the iPhone’s red “end call” button might soon be vacating its center position to take up residence one column to the right, it looks like it might have been mostly a false alarm. The initial shock followed the release of last week’s test, or beta, version of iOS 17, the next major update of the iPhone’s operating software. That’s where users first saw the end-call button, which has traditionally lived in splendid isolation centered well below function buttons such as “mute,” “keypad,” and “speaker,” instead joining its peers and taking a more assimilated position in the lower right-hand corner of a six-button block. Now, though, images of the latest iOS 17 beta shared by multiple media sites show the red button right back in the center of the phone dial pad, pretty close to where it’s long staked out its territory. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Inflation still high in the UK

UK inflation remained higher than expected last month as the cost of travel and holidays climbed, adding to the case for the Bank of England to raise interest rates again. The Consumer Prices Index rose 6.8 percent in July, exceeding the 6.7 percent rate expected by economists, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. It was the fifth time in six months the figures surprised on the upside. Inflation remains more than triple the BOE’s 2 percent target. — BLOOMBERG NEWS