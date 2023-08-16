Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An out-of-season yellow-throated warbler and an American bittern were at High Head in North Truro.

A Western tanager visited a private feeder in East Orleans, representing the first ever summer record of this species in Massachusetts, and indeed in most of the Northeast.

A brown booby was seen from Race Point in Provincetown, where other sightings included a royal tern, 9 parasitic jaegers, a black-legged kittiwake, a black tern, 115 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 850 great shearwaters, 25 sooty shearwaters, 115 Manx shearwaters, a bald eagle, a merlin, and a common raven.

Reports from surveys of remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included 9 Northern pintail, 8 ruddy ducks, 4 green-winged teal, 2 pied-billed grebes, 2 sora, 6 American coots, 23 American oystercatchers, an American golden-plover, 300 black-bellied plovers, 3,150 semipalmated plovers, 9 Hudsonian godwits, 4 stilt sandpipers, 290 ruddy turnstones, 75 red knots, 2,450 sanderlings, 2 white-rumped sandpipers, 3 pectoral sandpipers, 6,850 semipalmated sandpipers, a Western sandpiper, 3,510 short-billed dowitchers, a Wilson’s phalarope, 140 lesser yellowlegs, 3 parasitic jaegers, 5 black terns, 25 roseate terns, 3,000 common terns, 1,000 laughing gulls, 15 Cory’s shearwaters, 15 great shearwaters, 2 Northern harriers, a peregrine falcon, 400 tree swallows, and 10 saltmarsh sparrows.

Other sightings around the Cape included at least 2 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, a black skimmer in Mashpee, a hooded merganser and a little blue heron in Barnstable, a pomarine jaeger East of Chatham, an Arctic tern in Orleans, 2 American bitterns in Eastham, and 2 red phalaropes on Stellwagen Bank.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org .







