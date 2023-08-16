Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard address Logan Airport controversy: ‘People suffer from outrage addiction’

But as often happens on social media, what was intended to be a funny story didn’t go over so well. On his “Armchair Expert” podcast Monday, Shepard discussed the online blowback to the Logan posts during a conversation with Bell and co-host Monica Padman.

The couple said they couldn’t find a hotel room, so they documented their solution — $600 worth of newly purchased blankets and neck pillows laid out on the ground — and joked with their Instagram followers that they were passing time playing cards and eating snacks.

When their flight home from Boston’s Logan Airport was delayed last month, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard resolved to camp overnight on the floor with their two young daughters.

“A lot of people just get on the Internet and ... they want to be angry about something,” said Bell, star of “The Good Place.” “It was anything. Like, ‘You’re not being kicked out. Of course there were hotels. I can’t believe you spent $600 on pillows.’”

Then Shepard jumped in with one of his “favorite” comments.

“‘No hotels up to your standards.’ And I was like, yeah, we’re sleeping on the floor,” he said.

The couple said they were taken aback to discover their airport experience had gone global and the “inordinate amount of comments” on the post, Shepard said.

“I would hate for people to think that we were upset or complaining about the experience. I just thought it was novel and funny,” Shepard said. “It was just the anxiety of making the right decision.”

Bell and Shepard said they’d been on an “incredible, life-changing” vacation on Martha’s Vineyard visiting old friends before they headed to Logan, where they encountered heavy traffic because of the closure of the Sumner Tunnel.

At the airport, they discovered that pals of theirs — director Lawrence Trilling and his wife — were on the same flight home to Los Angeles. For hours, bad weather and then a mechanical issue kept delaying their flight.

It was around 10 p.m. when the flight was put off till morning and passengers started scrambling to find a hotel. The late hour, airport construction, and other flight cancellations meant there was no “place to sleep within 50 miles,” Bell said, so they decided to hunker down.

The Trillings said Shepard, Bell, and their kids could crash at a friends’ home in Wellesley an offer they finally took them up on after learning that TSA was going to kick them out around 1 a.m. because of policy.

“It felt so special to have that weird camping trip in the airport and then also be involved intimately in the space of these strangers who were so generous,” Bell said. Shepard agreed it was “really, really incredible.”

“So I guess I was confused when I saw these really angry comments on my post,” he added.

Bell summed up the vitriol to how social media is nowadays — for everyone.

“You have to stop trying to prove things to people,” she said. “It doesn’t just happen to us. It happens to every single person no matter how known you are on social media. Someone makes a comment and you just have to ignore them because they’re not on your level. People suffer from outrage addiction.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.