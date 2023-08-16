You’ll have to leggo this Eggo if you’re under 21

Boozy brunches are big, so Eggo has created Brunch in a Jar: a cream liqueur with flavors of maple syrup, butter, smoked bacon, and of course, their signature frozen toaster waffles.

The brand’s collaboration with Sugarlands Distilling Company and their Appalachian Sippin’ Cream rolls a bunch of brunch favorites into a 750 ml jar and spikes them, too. The rum-based drink is 40 proof with 20 percent ABV.

Just last year, the company released Eggo Nog — a holiday eggnog liqueur with flavors of cream, rum, cinnamon, and nutmeg. This year’s creation celebrates National Waffle Day on Aug. 24.