We broke up but still hang out. Should we should we get back together?

I am nearly 40 and getting tired (again) of the single scene. My ex understands me so completely; she’s the most beautiful person I’ve ever met, and everyone I know adores her and warned me not to let her go.

Q. I broke up with my ex of four-plus years more than 18 months ago. We still hang out every week. She won’t let anything get physical, but we always gravitate toward each other despite dating other people.

During the first 18 months or so, all I wanted to do was marry her. Then I think I started protecting myself, looking for her faults — then her faults were all I could see. We always had different kissing styles, and I was never satisfied. We always had a very active sex life, but toward the end she said she felt I was just using her for sex.

Advertisement

I was introduced to sex at an extremely young age and question how this has shaped my present. I often lust over women who are off-limits, and I compare my partner with strangers, to my own detriment. I have been to therapy multiple times, and have tried to address this, with some success, but I don’t think I will ever fully get over it. My question is: Am I looking back toward my ex because I’m unsatisfied with being single, or are we meant to be together? And if we are, how can I put the blinders on and focus only on her?

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

– Blinders

A. You’re focused on your ex because you hang out with her a lot.

Also, the things that didn’t work about your romantic relationship have disappeared. Of course she seems great right now.

Is she the right partner for you? I don’t think so. You shouldn’t have to force yourself to put on blinders for anyone. There’s probably a partner out there who understands you have an active fantasy life and is cool with that, as long as you stick to the commitment. Perhaps there’s someone who meets your physical needs and doesn’t feel conflicted about how much you want or like sex.

Advertisement

The thing is, you won’t know until you have time to get to know someone. If you’re with your ex every week, that might be difficult.

You should tell your ex where you are: You still think about her romantically. You love her. But you know there were issues, particularly with how you both thought about sex. Does she want to get back together? Perhaps she’ll say that revisiting the romance wouldn’t be good for either of you.

It’s possible that having the conversation will inspire old feelings of dread. Regardless, you need to change your relationship status. It’s either more — or a lot less.

I won’t push therapy — you know it can be helpful. For now, talk to your ex. If there’s no path forward, I suggest letting go, because as much as I love exes who are friends, this relationship isn’t quite that. It’s in the way of everything else.

–Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Stop hanging out all the time. You’re questioning the breakup because you reached an age milestone. DANGLEPARTICIPLE

You said yourself that you lust over women who are unavailable to you, so I think you’re just focused on her because she won’t sleep with you right now. DDL314